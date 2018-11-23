What’s Leaving Hulu in December?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of December, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and shows available on the streaming service.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of December. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.

December 31

And God Created Women

Blue Steel

Chinatown

Congo

Cool It

Courage Mountain

Curse of the Pink Panther

Death at a Funeral

The Gambler

The Godson

Happily N’Ever After

Joyride

Mission Park

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie

National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

Under the Gun

Valkyrie

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

