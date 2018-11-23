What’s Leaving Hulu in December?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of December, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and shows available on the streaming service.
However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of December. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.
December 31
- And God Created Women
- Blue Steel
- Chinatown
- Congo
- Cool It
- Courage Mountain
- Curse of the Pink Panther
- Death at a Funeral
- The Gambler
- The Godson
- Happily N’Ever After
- Joyride
- Mission Park
- National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call
- National Lampoon Presents Dirty Movie
- National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze 2: College
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- The Pink Panther (1964)
- The Pink Panther (2006)
- Under the Gun
- Valkyrie
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
