What’s Leaving Netflix in December?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of December, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

For those who love “Air Bud,” “Tinkerbell” and other kids movies like “Moana” and “Trolls,” December is shaping up to be a depressing month. Below is a list of what’s leaving Netflix over the month of December. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.

December 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellraiser

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Sons of Anarchy: Season 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

December 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

December 7

Trolls

December 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

December 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

December 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

December 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

December 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

December 20

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

December 22

Spotlight

December 25

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

December 31

Troy

