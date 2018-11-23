What’s Leaving Netflix in December?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of December, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
For those who love “Air Bud,” “Tinkerbell” and other kids movies like “Moana” and “Trolls,” December is shaping up to be a depressing month. Below is a list of what’s leaving Netflix over the month of December. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.
December 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellraiser
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Sons of Anarchy: Season 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
December 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
December 7
- Trolls
December 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
December 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
December 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
December 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
December 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
December 20
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
December 22
- Spotlight
December 25
- Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
December 31
- Troy
