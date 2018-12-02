ACC Champ: Clemson vs Pittsburgh Live Stream – How to Watch Online

The No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers (12-0) have finished their regular season unbeaten for just the second time in program history, as they play the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-5) in the 2018 Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Preview

Clemson seeks a fourth consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff. Since the first year of the four-team playoff in 2014, an ACC school has reached the final four — Florida State was the No. 3 seed back in 2014, losing to the Oregon Ducks.

The Tigers have met the Alabama Crimson Tide in all three years, twice in the National Championship Game with one win led by Deshaun Watson and company in January 2017.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reflects on a loss to Pittsburgh from 2016, the only home game his seniors lost as a class.

“They just came in here and outplayed us in that game. We couldn’t really stop them. We were very fortunate, because if I remember correctly it seemed like everybody lost on that day. Had that not happened, we might’ve been out of the playoffs. Our seniors, their only home loss of their career was Pitt, so they’re excited to have a chance to play Pitt in their last ACC game.”

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Panthers recovered from a 3-4 start to win four straight games and wrestle the ACC Coastal Division away from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Pitt, however, dropped the final game of the regular season, a disappointing 24-3 road loss to Miami.