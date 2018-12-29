How to Watch Oklahoma vs Alabama Football Playoff Online

Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-0; SEC champions) are aiming for back-to-back national championship as they get ready for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, head coach Lincoln Riley and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1; Big 12 champions) in the Orange Bowl — the second College Football Playoff game — at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

Preview

In last season’s National Championship Game, it was Tagovailoa who replaced then-starter Jalen Hurts, eventually leading Alabama past the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime, including the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass. After struggling for three quarters against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game back on December 1, it was Saban who turned to Hurts to provide the offensive spark the Crimson Tide needed to push past the Bulldogs again.

The full circle moment was nice for Hurts, who will be back on the sideline on Saturday. The reason for Tagovailoa’s struggles were an ankle injury, which he eventually had surgery for. Tagovailoa’s status remains good for Saturday, but nobody knows what to expect or how well he will play on that injured ankle.

The usual recovery time for a high-ankle sprain injury is six to eight weeks, but with the surgery, the recovery time is reduced to closer to three or four. Tua himself believes he is close to 100%, and he reiterated that to reporters during the week:

“I’m getting treatment at this moment. It’s been a lot better. If I could grade from a scale of 0 to 100, I would say it’s at 80 to 85 percent.”

A late-season surge allowed Oklahoma’s Murray to overtake Tagovailoa in the Heisman Trophy voting. The first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics finished the 2018 season completing 70.9% of his passes for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns, while adding 892 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The 5-foot-8 Murray has been dissected for the past three months, and despite his acknowledgement to start his baseball career, many pundits believe despite his size he would be capable of playing quarterback in the NFL:

I’m not saying Kyler Murray is a mini-Mahomes… …but I’m not saying he isn’t either. Can Murray play in the NFL? I studied the coaches tape and this is what I found: https://t.co/RV0YcLDqTz — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 28, 2018

While Murray doesn’t compare too much skill-wise to a recent Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield, many believe the baseball choice over football isn’t obvious. Mayfield himself was 5-foot-10, making him the shortest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to be drafted with the No. 1 overall selection. Alabama typically struggles against quarterbacks and offenses led by players with Murray’s ability, so it will be fascinating if questions about Murray come back to play here.

Murray and Oklahoma wrestled away the final College Football Playoff spot from Georgia and Ohio State. Despite Ohio State winning the Big Ten Conference Championship Game against Northwestern, a brutal blowout loss at Purdue ultimately doomed Urban Meyer’s group in the eyes of the committee in comparison to the Sooners.