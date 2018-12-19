How to Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Match Online

Liverpool will visit Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. local time). Here’s how to watch it online without cable, depending on where you live:

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream in USA: ESPN+

In the United States, the game can be watched live on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new cable-free streaming service from ESPN.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, ESPN+ will also have the game available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

In Canada, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Japan, the game will be live streamed exclusively on DAZN, which offers a free one-month trial.

You can sign up for a free trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Arsenal vs Totenham Preview

On Sunday, the Gunners fell 3-2 at Southampton, their first defeat in 23 matches. The loss left them with a 10-4-3 record. Their 34 points are good for fifth place in the Premier League, three points out of the top four.

“Our demand is very big but also the level is very high level with the other teams,” Arsenal boss Unai Emery said, according to Sky Sports.

“And if we won’t win like today, we cannot be in the top four.

“Other teams, usually they are winning but we need to do our way and continue to build. The objective is therefore top but we know it’s not easy because the other teams are at a high level.

“We need to be very, very demanding of ourselves, like we are.

“After 22 matches we didn’t lose and we are only fifth position in the table and the reason is because other teams are very well.”

That 22-match unbeaten streak included a 4-2 victory over Spurs on December 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net twice before Alexandre Lacazette scored the decisive goal and Lucas Torreira added another for good measure.

But Tottenham haven’t loss since falling to their London rivals, winning all three of their Premier League matches — over Southampton, Leicester, and Burnley — and drawing with Barcelona in Champions League play.

“If you lose your focus, focus on another club, maybe you need to improve if you are to achieve the thing you are dreaming of,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said, according to The Telegraph. “Tottenham was a little way loose in focus [in the past] and I think now the focus is to improve yourself, compete, and the challenge is be better every season. The consequence will be to be above some clubs but the focus is never on another club like Arsenal.”

Tottenham managed to shut Burnley out despite missing four key defenders in Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, and Serge Aurier.

“We showed real character, belief,” Pochettino added, per The Telegraph. “Our physical character was so strong. We won with other players but we keep the same attitude of the team. When you feel that the team manages all the circumstances or problems, you start to feel that you are really a team that is going to fight for big things.”

With a record of 13-0-4, Tottenham sit in third place on the Premier League table with 39 points, five points behind Manchester City in second place and six back of leaders Liverpool.