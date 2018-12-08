How to Watch MLS Cup 2018 Online Without Cable

In just the franchise’s second season of existence, Atlanta United will host the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

Preview

Atlanta United come in as heavy favorites. They finished the regular season with the second-most points in the MLS, and upended the New York Red Bulls, who won the Supporters’ Shield with the league’s best record, 3-1 on aggregate in the two-legged Eastern Conference championship.

“Unfortunately it’s kind of double-edged,” United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz said of playing the biggest match in the franchise’s history at home, according to ESPN. “There’s so many positives, but you’ve got all the people kind of coming at you from every angle, which is a different thing. When you fly into Dallas, and you’ve got a game, it’s easy to say, ‘Don’t bother me.’ Here it’s a bit different. But once you step out on the field, I think we’re going to be thankful to be at home.”

It will be the last match on Atlanta’s sideline for manager Tata Martino, who’ll vacate his post to coach Mexico’s men’s national team.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan insisted Martino’s departure won’t affect United players, however.

“There’s urgency because when you’re in a Cup final, you never know when you’ll have the opportunity to be in another one,” Guzan said, according to ESPN. “You could be 20 years old, you could be 34 years old, you don’t know when the next time an opportunity like this will come along. Regardless of Tata’s situation, players’ situations, that’s got nothing to do with it. … I don’t think it’s a sense of anxiousness. I think for the most part … we’ve gone about our business this week in a pretty normal way.”

Portland finished the season fifth in the Western Conference, but advanced to the final by beating the conference’s top two teams. They edged the Seattle Sounders (59 regular season points) on away goals in the two-legged Conference Semifinals, then bested Sporting Kansas City (62 points) 3-2 on aggregate.

“It’s all talk,” Timbers defender Zarek Valentin said of being considered the underdog, per ESPN. “That’s all it comes down to. ‘Oh, [Atlanta] is at 77 percent,’ and everybody is picking them. It’s cool. Let everybody pick them. That’s no problem. We just need to focus on what we can control. That sounds super corny and I hate saying it — and for you guys, it’s nothing juicy — but as long as we control the things that we do, we’ve shown that we’re a hard team to beat and we’ve gone into some very hard places to play and gotten results.”

Portland midfielder Diego Valeri told Goal the game’s opening moments will be crucial.

“It’s very important to set the tone early and manage the time of the game,” Valeri said. “The game has different moments, and in order for us to be calm, and not feel that tension from outside, we have to be focused on every single ball and be precise and effective to win the ball.”