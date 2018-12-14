How to Watch Bellator 212 Online Without Cable for Free

The first of a massive two-night MMA event in Hawaii gets underway Friday night, as Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler and Frank Mir vs. Javy Ayala headline Bellator 212 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

In the United States, the prelims start at 8:45 p.m. ET and won’t be televised, while the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on Paramount Network. All the fights will also be simulcast live on DAZN, which offers a free one-month trial and will also have Saturday’s Canelo vs. Rocky fight, as well as Bellator 213.

Here’s a complete look at all your options for watching a live stream of Bellator 212:

How to Watch Bellator 212 Online

DAZN

As previously mentioned, all the Bellator 212 fights–prelims and the main card–will be broadcast on the DAZN streaming service.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the fights live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Additionally, Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding and Bellator 213 featuring Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau and Lyota Machida vs Rafael Carvalho will also be broadcast on DAZN on Saturday night, so this is a good time to sign up for the free trial.

Philo TV

If you’re looking for more of an option to replace cable, Paramount Network is one of 43 channels included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all OTT streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch Bellator 212 on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Note that Saturday’s Bellator 213 event is exclusively on DAZN.

Sling TV

Paramount is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch Bellator 212 on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Bellator 212 Preview

In the main event, Brent Primus will finally make his first lightweight title defense–and he’ll do it against the man he took the belt from, Michael Chandler.

The first bout between these two, which took place at the stacked Bellator NYC event in June of 2017, ended in bizarre fashion. The champ suffered a brutal ankle injury early in the match, and though he was attempting to power through it, the referee stopped the fight and the doctor ruled that Chandler couldn’t go on. Thus, Primus was handed the first-round TKO victory and the lightweight belt.

Going by the odds, it was the seventh biggest upset in Bellator history, but it was also anything but a decisive win.

A rematch was always going to be needed, but it took a while to get to this point. Primus had to back out of the scheduled rematch at Bellator 197 in April due to a knee injury and thus hasn’t fought since the first win over Chandler 17 months ago. Meanwhile, Chandler, who has collected a pair of wins over Goiti Yamauchi and Brandon Girtz in that time, has made his feelings about Primus’ inactivity very clear.

“(The) track record speaks for itself — he’s only fought eight times in eight years,” Chandler said. “He doesn’t really fight much. He’s a part-time fighter. He’s a glorified part-time fighter.”

All signs point to Chandler unleashing his fury and winning back his belt on Friday night, but with all the history, it’s tough to know what to expect. No matter what happens, though, it should be an entertaining fight.

In the co-main event, UFC legend Frank Mir will make his second Bellator fight after losing to Fedor Emelianenko in the first round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix back in April. He’ll take on Javy Ayala, who won his first three Bellator fights but has since lost four of six, including most recently back-to-back defeats against Roy Nelson and Cheick Kongo.

“I’ve been a big fan of his since I started my MMA career,” Ayala said. “People used to ask me ‘Oh who’s your favorite fighter?’ and I would tell ‘em ‘Frank Mir.’ So whenever I got the call with this opportunity to get in the cage with him I was stoked about it. I was like ‘Yeah, for sure, I can’t wait!’”