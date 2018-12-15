How to Watch Bellator 213 Online Without Cable for Free

The two-night Bellator event in Hawaii concludes Saturday with Bellator 213, which features a title fight between Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Valerie Letourneau, as well as Lyoto Machida vs Rafael Carvalho, Neiman Gracie vs Ed Ruth and Muhammad Lawal vs Liam McGeary.

Bellator 213 Preview

In the main event, former UFC strawweight title contender Valerie Letourneau will be the newest women to try knock Ilima-Lei Macfarlane from the top of the flyweight division.

Following three consecutive defeats to end her UFC run, Letourneau has bounced back with back-to-back victories over Kate Jackson and Kristina Williams since joining Bellator a year ago. Someone who struggled to make weight at 115 pounds in the past, she’s extremely happy–and healthy–to be back fighting at flyweight.

“I mean, can’t you guys tell?” she said when asked what the 10-pound difference makes. “Just look at my mood. And I’m still cutting weight. It was just, really, I cannot believe I did that before. I really cannot believe. That’s the best way to feel. I feel strong. I feel like I can really use all my skills. It’s just happier, you know, so it’s better for all the people around me. That’s my weight class.”

Though she’s clearly much more comfortable at flyweight, she still has a major task in front of her.

Macfarlane, who grew up seven minutes away from Saturday night’s venue and will certainly have the crowd behind her, has won all seven of her fights since joining Bellator in 2015. Five of those seven wins have come via submission, including each of the last three by way of her vicious armbar.

Big names are littered throughout the rest of the main card.

In the co-main event, UFC legend and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida will take on former Bellator middleweight champ Rafael Carvalho.

“I believe that’s the perfect fight for me,” Machida said. “Everyone that I’ve fought is a tough opponent. He’s a former Bellator champion, and after this fight I can have a fight for the (Middleweight) title. Of course it’s kind of a natural process, but I believe that he has a lot of technique. He came from a very good school, which is Siam Muay Thai in Curitiba.”

Elsewhere on the main card, we’ve got another former Bellator champ (Liam McGeary) battling a former Strikeforce champ (Muhammad Lawal), and we’ve got a three-time NCAA wrestling champion (former Penn State star Ed Ruth) taking on the 4th generation of the MMA royal family (Neiman Gracie, the nephew to Renzo).