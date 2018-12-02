Big Ten Champ: Northwestern vs Ohio State Live Stream – How to Watch Online

It has been a turbulent six weeks for Urban Meyer and the No. 6 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1). After shakey performances against Nebraska and Maryland following a road loss to Purdue in October, the Buckeyes recovered to knock off No. 4 Michigan last week in Columbus to reach the Big Ten Championship Game, as they take on Pat Fitzgerald and the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats (8-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday night.

Preview

Meyer told reporters Ohio State needs to bring the same level of intensity and effort as last week against Michigan.

“I’m going to be very hard on everybody this week, and we cannot see anything other than the same effort we did last week,” Meyer said, later adding, “When you win and you win the way you did, now that’s the time to cut it loose and be very, over-the-top demanding of them.”

Fitzgerald understands his team is in uncharted territory. Nobody had the Wildcats winning their division at the beginning of the season, so a team effort that got them there could bring them a Big Ten title upset under the right circumstances.

“I don’t think anyone outside these doors would pick us to win this game. My mom and dad I guess would. I’m not even sure if my sisters would. But I don’t need them; I just need the 74 guys who will put on the purple and white Saturday.”

After starting 1-3, the Wildcats enter winners of seven of their past eight games. Northwestern’s only loss came in November against Notre Dame, 31-21.