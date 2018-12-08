How to Watch Buffalo vs St Bonaventure Basketball Online

The shockingly good Buffalo Bulls will look to remain undefeated when they visit the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Buffalo vs St. Bonaventure–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

After upsetting the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers in the second game of their season, the Buffalo Bulls reached the Associated Press’ top 25 for the first time in school history.

“This is a great feat for the players that are here and the players that have been here in the past that helped build this,” head coach Nate Oats said after AP ranked his team No. 25, according to student publication The Spectrum. “If we hadn’t beaten Arizona last year in the NCAA Tournament, I don’t know that people would be talking about us the way they are so it’s a tribute to the guys we have on this team that people all over are starting to recognize how hard we play and what we have been able to accomplish here at Buffalo.”

The Bulls have done nothing but win since. Led by senior guard CJ Massinburg, they’re 8-0 (7-0 if you exclude a recent blowout win over Division II Le Moyne) and they’ve climbed up to No. 17.

Buffalo will visit Syracuse and Marquette later this month. Before the season, Oats discussed the team’s non-conference schedule.

“I think we got some really good matchups. Syracuse is always an exciting game, really trying to test ourselves and earn those big wins,” the coach told The Spectrum. “Now I’m just trying to get these guys ready. I’m not just having them practice for Saint Francis. We’ve got them preparing for all types of matchups. If it’s West Virginia, we get ready for their press. If we need to run a one-three-one zone or a man press, we go from practice-to-practice. We emulate as much as you can in practice, but you can only do so much with a talented team like Syracuse. And once you get in the game, at least with us, we teach our guys to be players. I don’t want them married to a structure that turns them into robots.”

The Bonnies opened their season 1-5, but they’ve won three straight. Most recently, they squashed the Siena Saints 82-40.

“I thought this was the most complete game we’ve played to this point,” St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said after the win, according to the school’s website. “We played really well tonight, especially on defense. … This is a long season and we’re trying to get better. We know we have a young team, but they’re growing up. Our goal coming back here was to win all four (of the four-game homestand). We have a big game against Buffalo. They’re terrific. We have our hands full, so we knew we needed to win this one to get some momentum.”