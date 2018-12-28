Camping World Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch West Virginia vs Syracuse

West Virginia and No. 20 Syracuse will meet in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on Friday.

2018 Camping World Bowl Preview

The Mountaineers dropped the last two games of the regular season, falling 45-41 to Oklahoma State and 59-56 to No. 6 Oklahoma.

If they’re to avoid a three-game skid, they’ll have to do it without quarterback Will Grier as he prepares for an NFL career.

“Since arriving in Morgantown, Jeanne and I have been welcomed into the Mountaineer Family and we, along with Eloise, have been so blessed by the support and love of so many,” Grier said in a statement, referring to his wife and daughter. “I hope that, in return, you know that I have given my all and worked hard each and every day to help our football program and university.

“While we did not win every time we took the field, and I shoulder that responsibility, I can assure you that we tried. After discussions with Jeanne and my family, and after receiving professional input, I have decided not to participate in our upcoming bowl game and focus on preparing myself and my family for what I hope is the next step in our journey.”

The senior completed 67 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018. Draft experts expect him to be selected before the third round of the 2019 draft.

“Will and I spoke at length about the bowl game, and I am fully supportive of his decision to begin preparing for the NFL draft,” Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen said, according to ESPN. “While we will miss him in Orlando, Will’s commitment and service to WVU Football over the last three years will be talked about for many years to come. He led us with class, hard work and a willingness to learn, and set a high standard for his teammates.”

Sophomore Jack Allison and freshman Trey Lowe will take snaps in Grier’s place.

No. 20 Syracuse (9-3), who won five of their last six to close the season, have their own star quarterback in senior Eric Dungey. This year, the dual-threat QB has thrown for 2,565 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and he’s rushed 167 times for 732 yards and 15 scores.

“He can make things happen in the air and, if he needs to, with his feet,” Mountaineers defensive lineman Ezekiel Rose said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “They extend plays. He knows how to run, and he’s a very versatile guy. He brings everything. He’s actually really smart, so I’m expecting him to do some things like I see in practice from Will.”