How to Watch Canelo vs Rocky Online for Free

Following arguably the biggest win of his career in September, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to the ring just three months later to make his super middleweight and Madison Square Garden debuts against Michael “Rocky” Fielding on Saturday night.

How to Watch Canelo vs Rocky Online

For viewers in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Japan, Canelo vs Rocky–and all of the undercard fights–will be broadcast exclusively on the DAZN streaming service, with the event starting at 6 p.m. ET. Canelo vs. Rocky is estimated to start around 10:30 p.m. ET.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the fight live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

If you can’t watch live, DAZN will also have the fight available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Many of Canelo’s past fights, including his bouts vs. Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan, Shane Mosley and Larry Mosley, are also available on-demand on DAZN.

Canelo vs Rocky Preview

Still only 28 years old, Canelo has tallied a lot of big wins in his career to this point. As a 20-year-old, he “arrived” with a knockout of former welterweight champ Carlos Baldomir on the the Shane Mosley vs. Sergio Mora undercard. Six months later, he dominated Matthew Hatton to capture his first world title. And in the years since, he has piled up the wins over former world champs–Kermit Cintron, Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, James Kirkland, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

But Canelo’s biggest victory is arguably his most recent.

After a draw against Gennady Golovkin in what was one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory, Canelo bested Triple-G in the rematch with a majority decision win in September. Not only did it settle the debate about the best middleweight boxer in the world, but for many, it established Canelo as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Individuals or teams can sometimes be prone to a letdown directly following a win of that nature, especially when the next fight or game is against a lower-quality opponent, but Canelo is making sure not to overlook Fielding.

“Perhaps many don’t give the credit to Fielding that he deserves, but he is a world champion for a reason,” Canelo said. “I know the challenge that I have in front of me. I know I have a tough fight, but I like the challenge.”

Fielding was an underdog in his last fight, too, as he faced world champion Tyron Zeuge in the latter’s home country of Germany, but he walked away with a very impressive fifth-round TKO and the WBA “regular” super middleweight belt.

There’s also the matter of Canelo’s move up in weight. Ultimately, he shouldn’t have much trouble at 168 pounds, but it’s his first fight at this weight, and Fielding will have a significant height and reach advantage, so it’s something worth paying attention to.

“The fact he is moving up in weight is dangerous,” said promoter Oscar De la Hoya. “Fielding is naturally big.

“If a fighter feels comfortable that he will win easily, against a guy who no-one knows, it can be very dangerous. Canelo has to be sharp, focused and in shape, because Rocky is coming in with everything and has nothing to lose. I am a little worried about this fight, but I think it will be great.”

Canelo should ultimately come away with the victory, but don’t be surprised if it ends up being a little bit closer than many are expecting. Either way, though, it should be an entertaining fight.