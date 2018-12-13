Is Canelo vs Rocky on PPV? How to Watch Fight for Free

When Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding square off inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, it won’t be on traditional PPV.

That’s good news for boxing fans, who will thus have an opportunity to watch one of the biggest stars on the planet in his prime–for free.

There’s no catch, either. DAZN, the new streaming service tailored towards boxing and combat sports, spent $365 million to acquire the broadcasting rights to Canelo’s fights, in turn making it far easier–and cheaper–for fans to tune in. Here’s the full rundown on how to watch Canelo vs Rocky on Saturday night:

How to Watch Canelo vs Rocky for Free

For viewers in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Japan, Canelo vs Rocky (and all of the undercard fights) will be broadcast exclusively on the DAZN streaming service.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the fight live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

If you can’t watch live, the fight will also be available on-demand after its conclusion. So, you can sign up for a free trial and then watch whenever you want, or however many times you want.

Many of Canelo’s past fights, including his bouts vs. Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan, Shane Mosley and Larry Mosley, are also available on-demand on DAZN.

Canelo vs Rocky Preview

In the highly anticipated rematch against Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin in September, Canelo came away with a thrilling majority decision win. The result, which pushed him to 50-1-2 overall and 8-0-1 since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, further strengthened his argument for being the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Fielding, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive TKO win over Tyron Zuege to capture the WBA world super middleweight title in July, but he’s nowhere near the pound-for-pound rankings at this point in his career. In fact, per BoxRec, he’s still just No. 6 in the super middleweight division despite holding a world title there.

Canelo is unsurprisingly a massive favorite, but Fielding isn’t short on confidence.

“This is a massive fight and a massive opportunity for me,” Fielding said. “He is the favourite, I’m not stupid — but, I’m bigger, I’m going to push him.”

As this is Canelo’s first trip to 168 pounds, Fielding sees that size difference as his biggest advantage.

“You know at my weight now, at my super middleweight, I’m confident and I believe it,” he said. “I wouldn’t take the fight if he asked me to go down to middleweight, obviously it would then be a different story.

“But it’s my weight. I’m big, I’m strong and I’m confident I can go in there, upset everyone and shock the world. I wouldn’t take it if I didn’t believe it. I’m going there as a world champion and I’m going to fight like a world champion and perform like one.”

Still, while Rocky pulling off the upset would be the perfect story for those who like to see fiction come to life, this is real life, and Fielding faces a massive uphill climb against one of the world’s best.

He has won six in a row since a first-round TKO loss to Callum Smith in 2015 in which he admits he “got caught in a shoot-out,” and the win over a previously undefeated Zeuge in Germany was a big one, but he’s yet to fight anyone close to as good as Canelo.

Rocky has the tools to make this interesting, but Canelo should ultimately prove why he’s among the best in the world.