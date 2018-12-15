Canelo vs Rocky: Fight Card, Start Time, Live Stream & Viewing Info

Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding is the obvious headliner on Saturday, but with two other world title fights–Tevin Farmer vs Francisco Fonseca and Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom–also on tap, it’s going to be a busy night inside Madison Square Garden.

And you can watch all of it for free. Here’s a complete rundown of the full fight card and viewing info:

Canelo vs Rocky Viewing Info

Where to Watch: DAZN, a streaming service that recently acquired the rights to Canelo’s next 11 fights. Available in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Japan.

Price: DAZN costs $9.99 month in the United States (differs in other countries) but comes with a free one-month trial, allowing you to watch all of Saturday’s fights at no cost if you’re a new subscriber.

Start Time: The broadcast starts at 6 p.m. ET, the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, and Canelo vs. Rocky is estimated to start sometime around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Canelo vs Rocky Fight Card

Note: Card starts at 6 p.m. ET. Fights are in projected chronological order

Class Matchup Belt Super Middleweight Bilal Akkaway vs Victor Fonseca Junior Welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Omar Tienda Junior Welterweight Yves Ulysse Jr. vs Maximiliano Becerra Junior Lightweight Lamont Roach Jr. vs Alberto Mercado Lightweight Ryan Garcia vs Braulio Rodriguez Welterweight Sadam Ali vs Mauricio Herrera Junior Lightweight Tevin Farmer vs Francisco Fonseca IBF Women’s Lightweight Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom IBF, WBA Super Middleweight Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding WBA

Canelo vs Rocky Card Preview

Five months ago, Rocky Fielding went into Germany to take on the undefeated WBA world super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge in the latter’s home country of Germany. He was the underdog, but being an underdog has never stopped a boxer named Rocky before, so he naturally came away with a big win and his first world title.

His reward? A bout with Canelo Alvarez, who stands as arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world after defeating Gennady Golovkin via majority decision in September to run his record to 50-1-2.

Monetarily, it certainly is quite the reward for Rocky, who will undoubtedly receive the biggest payday of his career. But he’ll also receive the biggest challenge of his career by far–he’s an 8-to-1 underdog.

Still, Rocky believes his advantage in the size department–this is Canelo’s first fight at 168 pounds–gives him a fighting chance.

“You know at my weight now, at my super middleweight, I’m confident and I believe it,” he said. “I wouldn’t take the fight if he asked me to go down to middleweight, obviously it would then be a different story.

“But it’s my weight. I’m big, I’m strong and I’m confident I can go in there, upset everyone and shock the world. I wouldn’t take it if I didn’t believe it. I’m going there as a world champion and I’m going to fight like a world champion and perform like one.”

Canelo should ultimately earn the win, but it will nevertheless be an entertaining main event.

Elsewhere on the fight card, there are two other world titles on the line.

IBF world super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (27-4-1) will week his second title defense when he takes on Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1), and in the women’s lightweight division, a pair of undefeated fighters will clash when Ireland’s Katie Taylor (11-0-0) puts her IBF and WBA belts on the line against 38-year-old Eva Wahlstrom (22-0-1).

There’s also a former world champion on the card, as Sadam Ali (26-2-0) takes on Mauricio Herrera (24-7-0).

Unfortunately, the scheduled bout between Canada’s David Lemieux (40-4-0) and Tureano Johnson (20-2-0) was scrapped after Lemieux was suffering from severe dehydration Friday morning.