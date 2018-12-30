Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (9-6) prepare to host Josh Rosen and the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) in a battle of NFC West squads at CenturyLink Field as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Last week, Wilson and company clinched a playoff berth with a 38-31 home win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most entertaining games this season. In recent weeks, the defense has turned back the clock and gone back to “Legion of Boom” levels, but it was Wilson’s playmaking ability and touch throws that led Seattle back into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson has had some help this season. Primarily in the form of Chris Carson, who has looked as impressive as a second-year, seventh-round pick could look. Carson ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City, and now has 1,029 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in total for the Seahawks this season. A commitment to a balanced attack and strong running game has Seattle playing at a level similar to when head coach Pete Carroll had his teams competing for Super Bowl appearances just a few short years ago.

With a win, Seattle clinches the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and would travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Wild Card Weekend. That is enough motivation for his players. Carroll told reporters on Wednesday:

“We certainly want to finish this thing right. We’d love to finish up this December and do a good job putting together some more good games here and this is an important one, leading into everything that comes up. It’s a huge opportunity for us to play good and to work well and continue to force the fundamentals to get better.”

The Seahawks will have wide receiver Doug Baldwin. Baldwin, who missed time earlier this season, is cleared to play despite showing up on the injury report with a shoulder injury.

If the Cardinals have one thing going for them, the Seahawks haven’t defeated them in Seattle since 2014. An odd stat indeed for a team — the Seahawks — who are usually one of the league’s best at defending their home turf. Rosen will look to replicate his first NFL start earlier this season against Seattle, when he threw for 180 yards and a touchdown and almost pushed Arizona to a victory — the Cardinals ultimately ended up losing to the Seahawks 20-17 in Week 4.

And for all the talk about Rosen and the future, one might ponder if this will be Larry Fitzgerald’s last game as a pro. Last year, there were doubts if Fitzgerald would start returning each season. Those doubts will come creeping again at some point in the offseason.