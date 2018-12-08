Carroll vs Frenois Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online in USA

Before Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa battle in Saturday’s main event in Sheffield, undefeated Jono Carroll, one of Ireland’s best pound-for-pound boxers, will take on Guillaume Frenois in an IBF world super featherweight title eliminator.

Preview

Carroll, who’s ranked as the No. 4 pound-for-pound boxer out of Ireland, is undefeated through 16 professional fights. He captured the IBF Inter-Continental super featherweight title with a third-round TKO of Humberto de Santiago and followed that up with a ninth-round knockout of compatriot Declan Geraghty in June.

The 24-year-old has yet to face much of a challenge, so he’s eager to face off against Frenois in what will be his toughest competition to date.

“I need to be in with people that will test me,” Carroll said. “This Frenchman is very experienced. I hope he is up for a war because us Irish love to go to war. I’m ready for anything.

“Nothing is going to stop me, I don’t really look too much into who I’m fighting. I just try to be the best boxer that I can possibly be and the rest takes care of itself. I’m getting better and better each time I fight because my level of opposition is getting better and better.”

Since a loss to Devis Boschiero back in 2013, Frenois has reeled off 15 consecutive wins to run his professional record to 46-1-0. This fight, however, marks his first bout outside of France since that defeat to Boschiero, which took place in Italy.

On the line is a shot at a world title, as the winner is expected to face IBF super featherweight title holder Tevin Farmer in the United States next March–assuming, of course, Farmer takes care of Francisco Fonseca on the Canelo vs. Fielding undercard next weekend.

“I’m very pleased to be here in Sheffield, it’s a great place for boxing,” Frenois said. “When the IBF ordered this final eliminator I was determined to come and get my chance to fight for the world title.

“After a two month camp I’m ready to win. If you target a world title you must be a warrior, he will meet a French warrior on Saturday.”

As for Carroll, who stands as a slight favorite, he’s looking to do more than win. He’s looking to send a message to the world champ.

“I’m looking to impress, I don’t want to just win this fight – I want to impress and I’m going to show the little peanut head Tevin Farmer that I’ll eat him alive when his time comes.”