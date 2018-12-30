Chargers vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) look to avenge one of their four losses this season when they head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos (6-9) in a battle of AFC West opponents as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

The Chargers will either be the No. 5 seed, a wild card team and have to go on the road in the opening weekend of January for a playoff game, or the No. 1 seed, which comes with earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Chargers need to win and the Kansas City Chiefs need to lose in order to make the latter scenario a reality for head coach Anthony Lynn and company.

Philip Rivers remembers the first time these two teams played. A crucial mistake late in the fourth quarter helped set Case Keenum up to lead the Broncos down the field for the game-winning drive and clinching field goal as time expired. Rivers remembers that loss and hopes to get one back against a rival.

“(Denver) beat us the first time when we kind of fell apart at the end, but give them credit. We want to win the last game and regroup and go from there. We’re just going to worry about us. Let’s just focus on us and get back playing the way we played most this year.”

The Chargers have lost five straight games in Denver. A win would be the first time Rivers and company walked out of Mile High Stadium with a victory since 2012. Los Angeles should have a full lineup in order to do so, as wide receiver Keenan Allen, listed on the injury report this week with a hip issue, isn’t in danger of missing time. Melvin Gordon (knee) should be back to full health as well after returning last week.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is on the hot seat, and team president John Elway has not given the second-year coach a vote of confidence down the stretch. Joseph joins a list of several coaches who are likely to be let go once Black Monday hits tomorrow. Joseph has gotten his team off to good starts in each of his first two seasons, but like 2017, 2018 quickly started unraveling, culminating I’m back-to-back seasons under .500 for the first time since 1971-72.

Denver’s lone bright spot this season, undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay, likely faces an uphill battle after sustaining a season-ending wrist injury in a loss against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Eve. Lindsay, who rushed for 1,000 yards, will likely not be ready until the start of next season at the earliest, as Royce Freeman prepares to handle the starting duties for the Broncos’ season finale against the Chargers.