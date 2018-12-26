Cheez-It Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch California vs TCU

The California Golden Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs will meet at Phoenix’s Chase Field in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2018 Cheez-It Bowl Preview

The Horned Frogs topped the Oklahoma State Cowboys 31-24 at home in their final game of the regular season to earn a 6-6 record and bowl eligibility. Jalen Reagor broke free for an 83-yard touchdown run, carrying five times for 121 yards. He also caught eight passes for 91 yards and a score.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Grayson Muehlstein, making his first career start, completed 16 of 25 passes for 180 yards and two scores.

“We had to fight back,” Muehlstein said, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram. “The defense was playing really well early on and then let up a few scores. We couldn’t let off the gas. We had to keep fighting and giving ourselves a chance to win.”

Injuries sustained by Shawn Robinson and Michael Collins this season forced the third-string quarterback into action. The week prior, Muehlstein took over for Collins with the Horned Frogs trailing Baylor 6-3 and led his squad to a 16-9 win.

“I told them downstairs to be honest with you, I told them if you want to see in a day and age when everybody, when it’s not going well, they leave, they transfer, they don’t handle the hard parts, but here’s a guy that stayed for five years and was rewarded,” TCU head coach Gary Patterson told the paper after the win over Oklahoma State. “He’s the consummate Horned Frog, team player. I think he got his master’s. Here’s a guy that stayed around because he said this is what we wanted to do and he appreciated it, and he’s been part of us.

“Where would we be right now if he wasn’t here?

“We wouldn’t have done what we did tonight if I was playing quarterback. I can promise you that.”

Muehlstein will make his second and final start on Wednesday.

The Golden Bears finished the regular season 7-5, ending with a 23-13 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal, their ninth straight loss in the Big Game.

Cal had the edge in total yards (352 to 329) and took fewer penalties and penalty yards ( three to four; 30 to 40), but they turned the ball over three times to Stanford’s one.

Freshman quarterback Chase Garbers completed 22 of 39 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions. Senior fullback Malik McMorris lost a fumble in Stanford territory late in the first half.

“We wanted it really bad,” Garbers said, according to the Associated Press. “These seniors haven’t beat Stanford, so our goal was to send them out a winner. As underclassmen, we failed at doing that. It hurts a lot because you feel you let your teammates down.”