How to Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup Match Online

Chelsea will host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with a trip to the Carabao Cup semifinal on the line.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. local time). Here’s how to watch it online without cable, depending on where you live:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth reached the Premier League for the first time in 2015. A victory on Wednesday would send them to a League Cup semifinal — their first ever semifinal in a major cup competition.

“It’s well documented that we’ve never been in a major cup semifinal before, so what greater incentive can we have? We’re very excited to try and make that happen,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said, according to BBC.com.

“We have a massive hurdle to overcome, one I really want my players and staff to relish and try to rise to.

“It’s a great game for us, we’re very excited to be in the competition and trying to get to the semifinal.”

At 7-2-8, Bournemouth sit in 11th position in the Premier League, but they’ve dropped six of their last seven league matches. Most recently, they were shut out in back-to-back defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Wolverhampton.

Still, Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola called his side’s Wednesday opponents a “dangerous team.”

“They’ve gone far, even from last year. They keep improving,” Zola said, per BBC.com.

“A very good coach and a good team. We know the game will have a lot of difficulties.

“With all respect we know our potential, we’re getting better. We’ve had our bad spell, but we’re coming strong from that. We approach the game with a lot of confidence.”

With injuries mounting, Chelsea are in search of a new striker, and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson seems to fit the mold. The 26-year-old has scored nine times in 18 games this year, across all competitions.

“I’m sure there are a lot of players linked with us,” Zola said, per BBC.com. “Certainly Callum Wilson is doing well for his club and is of interest not only of us but for many.

“He’s strong, fast, and he sees the goal. I like him because he’s quick, but also strong in the air, which is a very important quality.

“But I don’t want to go too much into it. He’s doing very well. I’m pleased for him. He has a lot of qualities that can take him a long way.”

A year ago, almost to the day, Chelsea bested Bournemouth to advance to the League Cup semifinal. Cherries midfielder Dan Gosling evened things up at 1-1 in the 90th minute, but Blues striker Alvaro Morata struck a game-winner in extra time.

Bournemouth got revenge a month later, though, blasting Chelsea 3-0 in Premier League play.

“That has to be our best result and the best performance in getting the result,” Howe said after the win, according to BBC.com.

“We were very aggressive and everyone was magnificent. Our aggressiveness, work-rate and endeavor — it all came together.

“Although it was a game of few chances, we deserved the victory and scored some great goals. We had to be at our best.”

Chelsea blanked Bournemouth in September, 2-0.