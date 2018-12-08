How to Watch Creighton vs Nebraska Basketball Online Without Cable

The Creighton Bluejays will visit their in-state rivals the No. 24 University of Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.

Preview

A week before their showdown with Nebraska, Creighton almost pulled off the upset of the season. The Bluejays led the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs by seven at home, but Bulldogs point guard Zach Norvell scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half to lead his team to a 103-92 comeback victory.

A season earlier, Norvell led the Bulldogs to a comeback from an eight-point second half deficit at home against the Bluejays. He scored 21 in that contest, all in the second period.

“We played 40 minutes of pretty good basketball against them the last two years,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after this year’s defeat, according to the Associated Press. “Unfortunately, those 40 minutes didn’t happen the same day. They are a problem to get stopped.”

Norvell’s 28 last week were a career high.

“It was big-time for us,” the sophomore guard said, per AP. “Coming into an environment like this with a good crowd, a well-coached opponent and knowing they would play really hard, we knew it was going to be a battle. We wanted to take the fight to them. It didn’t go well for us the first half. They made some tough shots. We were able to stay with it, stay poised and confident, and we were able to get a win.”

The Cornhuskers might not be ranked for long. On Wednesday night, they lost 85-78 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers for their second defeat of the season.

Minnesota guard Amir Coffey went off for 32 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He also helped hold Nebraska’s leading scorer James Palmer to 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

“He got where he wanted to. He found people. Made tough shots. Got to the foul line,” said Nebraska head coach Tim Miles, according to AP. “He got us on both sides of the floor. Sometimes, if a guy’s killing it on one end he might take a little vacation on the other, and Amir was really good on both ends of the floor.”

This will be the 52nd meeting between Creighton and Nebraska. The Bluejays have won the last seven matchups to take the series lead, 26-25. Miles and McDermott, dating back to their days as Division II coaches, have met 14 times.

McDermott’s won every time.

“I haven’t beat him,” Miles told the Omaha World-Herald. “So I need to beat him, right? And I won’t be happy until we beat them 14 straight.”