Dollar General Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Buffalo vs Troy Online

The Buffalo Bulls and the Troy Trojans will meet in the Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.

2018 Dollar General Bowl Preview

The Bulls lost the MAC title game in brutal fashion, surrendering a game-winning touchdown to the Northern Illinois Huskies with 1:09 remaining to fall 30-29.

“[I’m] really proud of my team, [they] competed really hard, played extremely well. We came up short,” Bulls head coach Lance Leipold told reporters after the defeat, according to The Spectrum.

Northern Illinois, who led the MAC in sacks in 2018, were held to just one tackle for loss in the first half, but defensive ends Sutton Smith and Josh Corcoran each got to UB quarterback Tyree Jackson twice in the second half, when the Huskies outscored the Bulls 20-7.

“They got both defensive ends on the field and created some pressures,” Leipold added. “We got stops, but field position changed quite a bit, the play calls changed a little bit. The first half we stayed out of third and longs, second half not as much and you saw where their pass rush started to take effect.”

Jackson, a 6’7″ redshirt junior, completed 18 of 35 passes for 252 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and no picks.

“It wasn’t anything that they did; it was us hurting ourselves,” Jackson said. “Being in third and 10, both defensive ends can kind of just put their ears back and come off the edge at full speed and expect the pass. Our offensive line played great all year and they played great today.”

The quarterback’s completed 55.1 percent of his passes this season for 27 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With some NFL draft buzz, Jackson hasn’t publicly committed to remaining at UB beyond this season. He could also play at a different school as a graduate transfer in 2019.

“I owe it to all our seniors to go out there, prepare like this is our last game, as it is theirs, to go out there and give it our all,” Jackson said, according to The Buffalo News. “The same goes for me. I go out there every week and lock into that opponent, and I feel like that’s how it’s been with this game.”

The Bulls have already set a school record with 10 wins, the most as a Division I team. Their previous high was eight, which they accomplished in 2008 and 2013.

The Trojans — who got crushed by Appalachian State to fall to 9-3 — are also experiencing a program renaissance. A win in the Dollar General Bowl would give them their third consecutive season with double-digit wins. They’d never won more than nine since joining Division I in 2001.

“I think we’re more established,” Trojans head coach Neal Brown told The Birmingham News. “I think in 2016, we were just trying to get Troy back. That was our first bowl game since 2010, so we just trying to get Troy back to what it traditionally had been.

“Now we come into this game with nine wins and the opportunity to get to 10 wins for the third year in a row. I think today it’s about maintaining, maintaining the success, maintaining the momentum that we’ve had.”