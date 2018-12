Dolphins vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins (7-8) and Buffalo Bills (5-10) have some serious questions surrounding each other as they head into the offseason, but for now the two AFC East rivals will meet at Orchard Park as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

The Dolphins disappointingly had their postseason hopes wiped away last week thanks to a 17-7 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami will avoid a better-than-.500 finish for the second straight season (6-10 in 2017).

Reports surfaced over the weekend that head coach Adam Gase could be in jeopardy of being fired by owner Steven Ross. 23-24 as he wraps up his third season, reports have linked Gase to other potential jobs, including the Cleveland Browns head coaching job or potentially the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator job if the organization doesn’t bring back Jim Bob Cooter next season.

Buffalo overachieved this season thanks to head coach Sean McDermott and the better-than-average play of their promising rookie quarterback, 2017 No. 8 overall pick Josh Allen. Allen has shown flashes, but needs another season with better weapons before anybody can properly assess if he is the team’s long-awaited quarterback of the future.

Running back LeSean McCoy has been a massive disappointment this season. There are many reasons for that (lack of offensive line talent, injuries, and off-the-field issues), but McDermott would still like McCoy in the fold for next season. On the first snap of the game last week against the New England Patriots, McCoy was benched for disciplinary reasons, as he and the head coach sorted that out.

“Yeah, that’s between LeSean and myself and I appreciate him being accountable. We’ve moved on and that’s where we’re headed. That happens from time to time. Nobody’s perfect.”

While Gase can’t say the same, it seems as if McDermott’s job in Buffalo is safe — for now. Last season’s surprising playoff berth coupled with a team clearly rebuilding has earned McDermott some extra time, and he has made the most of it by overachieving this season despite entering the season with one of the league’s worst rosters. One of his biggest successes has been 2017 second-round pick Tre’Davious White, who has blossomed into one of the NFL’s better cover cornerbacks.