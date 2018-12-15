Eastern Washington vs Maine Live Stream: How to Watch FCS Semifinal Online

The Maine Black Bears will visit the Eastern Washington Eagles at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington, on Saturday for an FCS national semifinal matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

EWU vs Maine Preview

The matchup pits one of the best offenses in the FCS against one of the best defenses.

Eastern Washington’s 44.1 points per game are fourth in the FCS, and their 538.3 yards of total offense per contest are second. They’re the only team in the subdivision in the top 25 in total offense, rushing (266.6 yards per game, 10th), and passing (271.7 yards per game, 22nd).

“That’s an extremely talented offense,” Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak said, according to The Portland Press Herald. “And the defense is another solid defense. It’s a solid team overall and they’re playing well. They understand the scheme each side is trying to execute.”

In a 34-29 quarterfinals victory over the UC Davis Aggies, Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere completed 21 of 25 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran a score in, and rushed 13 times for 43 yards — most of which came with 1:13 remaining, on a 29-yard run on the opening play of the game-winning drive.

“We all believed in each other,” Barriere said, according to The Spokesman-Review.

“Before, we huddled up and told everyone what they were supposed to do. We knew if we executed, it would turn out OK. Everyone believed in each other, did our job and we came out on top.”

Berriere opened the season as the backup to Gage Gubrud, subbing into three games before the starter went down with a foot injury in the Eagles’ fifth game, on September 29. Barriere responded by guiding the team to a 7-1 record in eight starts. On the year, he’s completed 156 of 256 passes for 1,900 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also rushed 83 times for 550 yards and seven more touchdowns.

“[Barriere] creates a lot of plays with his feet,” Harasymiak said, according to the Bangor Daily News. “And he can throw the ball very well. We’re going to have to be disciplined and stay in our rush lanes and contain him there. They also have some running plays [involving] him.”

The Black Bears sport one of the best defenses in the FCS, ranking first in rushing defense (68.7 yards per game on a stingy 2.11 yards per carry), second in sacks per contest (3.62), and ninth in total defense (293.5 yards per game).

“They are physical, and they are going to be a challenge,” Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best said, per the Bangor Daily News. “They play a ton of man-to-man and rely on that front four to create chaos. And they are a confident bunch.

“If we can maximize our decision-making and know that special teams and turnovers will be a factor, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”