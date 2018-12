Falcons vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Atlanta Falcons (6-9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10) conclude their disappointing seasons in a NFC South matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Week 17 as the 2018 regular season comes to an end.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

There have been a few bright spots in a lowly Atlanta season, though. One of them being 2018 first-round pick (No. 26 overall) Calvin Ridley, who emerged as a legitimate complement next to perennial All-Pro Julio Jones at wide receiver.

Matt Ryan has statistically had one of his better seasons as a pro, but a lot of those stats have come up at empty times of games. Despite having no tangible playoff hope for a quarter of the season, Ridley has remained consistent and his play has been noticed by his former MVP quarterback.

“He has had a great year. He has done a lot of really good things for us. When he has gotten the opportunities, he has made plays.”

The Falcons defense was shattered by backbreaking injuries to key players — Deion Jones and Keanu Neal come to mind immediately — all season. Despite the losses on defense, the team has held together for head coach Dan Quinn and toughed it out with consecutive wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, allowing just 14 and 10 points in each game respectively.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is likely on the hot seat heading into NFL’s Black Monday. After a promising 9-7 finish in 2016, Koetter is staring at back-to-back 5-11 seasons in the face. New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles is staring his fourth in a row this season, and is reportedly going to be let go following Sunday. Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase joins Koetter as recent offensive-minded head coaching hires who haven’t panned out.

Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver DeSean Jackson again. This time, Jackson, who is listed as doubtful on the Buccaneers’ injury report will miss the team’s season finale with an Achilles injury. Assuming a shakeup happens for Tampa Bay in the offseason, especially with Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries already on the roster and a reported lack of rapport with quarterback James Winston, it is likely Jackson could be a salary cap casualty.