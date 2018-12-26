First Responder Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Boston College vs Boise State Online

The Boise State Broncos and the Boston College Eagles will meet in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Wednesday.

2018 First Responder Bowl Preview

Now ranked No. 25 in the nation, Boise State (10-3) was No. 19 when they fell 19-16 in overtime to No. 24 Fresno State in the snow-covered Mountain West title game. It was the fourth meeting between the rivals in two seasons, splitting those contests and a pair of conference championships.

“We’ve played (Fresno State) four times now and they’ve done a good job of getting themselves ready to play every time,” Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said, according to the Associated Press. “Congratulations to Fresno. We just came up short. And the bottom line is that’s what it comes down to-and we didn’t do that tonight.”

The loss snapped the Broncos’ seven-game winning streak.

Boise State is 12-6 all-time in bowl games, and 3-1 under Harsin.

“It’s so ingrained in us, every week that we meet with each other, we can’t help but see it,” defensive end Jabril Frazier said of winning in the postseason, according to the Idaho Statesman. “We didn’t accomplish the goal of winning the Mountain West, but we still have a shot at achieving that other big goal.”

Boise State led the Mountain West with 39 sacks this season. Frazier, a senior, was second on the team with 5.5. Sophomore Curtis Weaver pulled opposing quarterbacks down 9.5 times after 11 sacks as a freshman.

“That’s all you’re remembered for, that you’re as good as your last game, it’s what the guys that are coming back will think about, and us seniors leaving, we don’t want to go out with two losses (in a row),” Frazier added.

Boston College fell to then No. 19 Syracuse at home 42-21 in their last game of the season for their third straight defeat, falling to 7-5.

Still, head coach Steve Addazio was pleased with his team’s regular season performance.

“A week ago Saturday, we’re the 19th team in the country,” the coach said, according to the Associated Press. “We had (ESPN’s) ‘Gameday’ here. Why did we have ‘Gameday’ here? Because we were playing for the conference championship just two weeks ago. We took a big step. We sold this place out — our first sellout in years. A lot of good things have happened.”

The Eagles haven’t won more than seven games in a season since 2009; Addazio’s first season at the helm came in 2013.