West Virginia vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Jimmy V Classic Online

Two disappointing men’s college basketball squads will look to improve their standing when the Florida Gators take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Preview

After a 3-3 start that featured losses to the No. 17 Florida State Seminoles, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Butler Bulldogs, the Gators walloped the North Florida Ospreys at home on November 27.

True freshman Noah Locke, the No. 80 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, led the team with 18 points.

But head coach Mike White told the Miami Herald that Locke’s defense had a lot to do with his cracking the starting rotation.

“Noah is a guy who has been defending at a high level, plays with a lot of intensity and his teams win a lot in practice,” White said. “He’s a really competitive guy, and I wanted my five most competitive guys on the court.”

When the team was 2-2, White inserted the guard into the starting lineup in place of the struggling Jalen Hudson, who led the team in scoring a year ago with 15.5 points per game.

“We knew he was really competitive. We did,” White told the Herald. “And that’s something we need to do a better job of targeting in recruiting, starting with me … I’m a little bit pleased with his foot speed and his length, which allows him as well to be a good defender. And who knows, as you’re playing the SEC schedule night in and night out, he might have his tough times defensively, but from a competitive standpoint and a trying to do what we ask him standpoint, he’s doing it at a pretty high level right now.”

The Mountaineers opened the season ranked No. 13 before quickly falling out of the top 25. They dropped two of their first three games, falling to the Buffalo Bulls and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The team has since won four straight, albeit against lesser foes.

“I think it was team chemistry,” redshirt freshman guard Brandon Knapper told The Daily Athenaeum of the squad’s early-season struggles. “We really didn’t play with each other a lot, guys was injured, guys didn’t get to play in summer.”

Most recently, West Virginia demolished the Youngstown State Penguins 102-76.

Head coach Bob Huggins told the school newspaper that improved ball movement has been crucial to the Mountaineers’ current winning streak.

“Our ball movement and our movement, in general, is all better,” Huggins said. “We were taking hard shots, and we don’t need to take hard shots. We’ve got enough guys who can make shots that we can spread people and get [a] step in shots.”