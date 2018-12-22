Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch 1872 Cup Match Online

Scotland rivals Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors meet for the first 1872 Cup match of the 2018-19 season on Saturday at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. local time). Here’s how to watch it online without cable, depending on where you live:

Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors Live Stream in USA: ESPN+

In the United States, the game can be watched live on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new cable-free streaming service from ESPN.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, ESPN+ will also have the game available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

In Canada, Austria, Germany and Italy, the game will be live streamed exclusively on DAZN, which offers a free one-month trial.

You can sign up for a free trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Edinburgh vs Glasgow Warriors Preview

Glasgow have enjoyed a much better start to the season than their Scottish counterparts. Dave Rennie’s squad has won eight of its first 10 matches of the season, putting Glasgow atop Conference A with 41 points (seven points clear of second-place Munster) and a plus-120 point differential. Edinburgh, meanwhile, are in fifth place in Conference B with a record of 4-0-6.

Still, Glasgow head coach Richard Cockerill knows that most stats and records are largely meaningless when it comes to Derby matches.

“Derby games are just different,” he said. “I’ve learnt very quickly since arriving in Scotland that in matches between Edinburgh and Glasgow, the rule book and the form book goes out the window.

“We’re going to have to be on top of our game. We know we’re a very good side too, and we’re a very different side to Glasgow with our set-piece and tackling side of the game. It’s shaping up to be a tasty battle, doesn’t it?

“The boys are really looking forward to the match and as I said before, it’s derby day, we’re at home, and we’re certainly going to leave everything out on the field.”

Being at home is certainly important for Edinburgh, who are 4-0 at Murrayfield and 0-6 away in Pro14 play this season. They’ve also got recent form working in their favor, as they secured back-to-back wins over Premiership side Newcastle Falcons over the weekend.

“The players should have confidence after the last few weeks,” Cockerill said. “We’re a really good team and we’ve got to keep believing that and working hard on maintaining that belief.

“We’ve got to replicate the confidence that we’ve show in the last few weeks in this weekend’s match against Glasgow.”

Still, Edinburgh face a big challenge, as Glasgow have been playing just about as well as anyone this season.

Last year marked the first time the 1872 Cup has been played with a three-match format. Edinburgh won both of their home games in the series, helping them their third Cup in the last four seasons.