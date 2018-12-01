Gonzaga vs Creighton Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take their ranking atop men’s college basketball to Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Saturday to battle the Creighton Bluejays.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

The Bulldogs have won their first seven matchups of the season, including a thrilling 89-87 victory over the Duke Blue Devils — then the No. 1 team in the nation — to win the Maui Invitational title on November 21.

Head coach Mark Few’s squad followed that performance up with a 102-60 stomping of the North Dakota State Bison on Monday. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures.

“They were mature in their approach. Josh Perkins did a great job of settling us down, especially on the offensive end,” Few told the Associated Press of his senior guard, who scored 10 points and dished six assists while turning the ball over just once in 22 minutes.

Sophomore forward Corey Kispert scored 17 points, connecting on five of his seven three-point attempts.

“Having the confidence that the ball is going to go in when you catch it feels great,” Kispert told The Gonzaga Bulletin. “I’ve put in the hours and the work and I’ve just got to trust my stroke.”

Their opponents on Saturday are 5-1, with a victory over a ranked team under their belt.

“We are in for a really big challenge here on Saturday,” Few told the Bulletin. “We are definitely going to have our hands full. Creighton’s playing great and that is a very, very tough venue to play in. … They’ll have our full attention, that’s for sure.”

Creighton upset the No. 16 Clemson Tigers on November 21 in the championship round of the Cayman Islands Classic, behind 36 points from sophomore guard Ty-Shon Alexander.

“He’s a special player,” head coach Greg McDermott told The Creightonian. “He recognized last year in the Spring when Khyri Thomas made the decision to enter the NBA draft and Marcus Foster was graduating that we were going to need somebody to provide scoring for us.

“To his credit he went in the gym, he got to work, he built on his strengths and improved his weaknesses.”

The Bluejays stayed hot with a 98-72 shellacking of the Montana Grizzlies.

Gonzaga and Creighton met a year earlier, to the day, while both teams were ranked in the top 25. The No. 15 Bulldogs bested the No. 25 Bluejays 91-74 in Spokane.

But this time around, Gonzaga won’t have Killian Tillie, who led all scorers with 22 points in the 2017 matchup. The French big man is working his way back from a stress fracture in his ankle.