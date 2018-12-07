Gonzaga Prep vs Modesto Christian Live Stream: How to Watch HoopHall West Online

Two premiere high-school basketball programs meet in the HoopHall West 2018 tournament in Scottsdale on Friday night, as Gonzaga commit Anton Watson and Gonzaga Prep take on California’s Modesto Christian.

Preview

Gonzaga Prep, the reigning 4A Washington State champions, played their first game of the season on Tuesday night, making easy work of conference foe Mt. Spokane, 64-44. Gonzaga commit Anton Watson, a 4-star forward who is rated as the No. 2 recruit in the state behind only Jaden McDaniels, poured in 36 points to go with three blocks in the win.

“To come out that first game, win by 20 against a real good team, that’s great,” Watson said. “I felt good. Wanted to get this game off with a good note. It felt good to get two dunks there at the end of the game.”

Ranked 18th in the national rankings, Gonzaga Prep gets a perfect opportunity to prove themselves against elite competition this weekend when they play Modesto Christian in this one and then No. 19 Bishop Gorman on Saturday. Their only other scheduled game against out-of-state competition is against White Mountain (Alaska) later this month, so this weekend offers the Bullpups their best chance at making a massive statement across the country.

In particular, Watson, who is one of 20 players on the MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list, will likely be looking to put on a show in front of the national audience, so keep a close eye on him.

On the other side of the court, Modesto Christian enters this game at 1-1. The Crusaders lost their opener, 72-66, against Santa Margarita in the Nor Cal Tip-Off but bounced back on Saturday with a dominant 79-59 win over James Logan in the Gary Porter Showcase.

In the latter, Tsotne Tsardsidse led the way with 16 points, while UC Davis commit Aaron Murphy added some big-time highlights. Murphy, a 6-foot-7 athletic forward, will likely be tasked with trying to slow down Watson.

Modesto fell outside the Los Angeles Times‘ Top-25 state rankings, but this is still a good team with a lot of talent. They’ll be underdogs in this one, but a win against a nationally ranked Gonzaga Prep squad would absolutely huge for Brian Fantazia’s team.

