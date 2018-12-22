Armed Forces Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Houston vs Army Online

The Houston Cougars and the Army Black Knights will meet in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

2018 Armed Forces Bowl Preview

Houston stumbled late in their season, dropping three of their four last games after a 7-1 start. If they’re to go 9-4, they’ll have to beat Army without their best player, defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

The All-American injured his knee in the team’s November 23 loss to the Memphis Tigers. Still, he told reporters he thought he’d suit up for the team’s bowl game.

“As far as I know right now, yeah,” Oliver said, according to ESPN. “I want to play every game.”

Houston head coach Major Applewhite didn’t expect Oliver to sit out in preparation for the NFL draft.

“I don’t think so,” Applewhite said, per ESPN. “That’s not the impression I’ve ever gotten from him.”

A week later, Oliver announced he’d forgo a final college game.

“When I first set foot on campus, I knew one day I would be leaving the University of Houston football program so that I could realize a dream of playing at the next level,” Oliver wrote on Twitter. “Well, today is that day. After serious consideration, I have decided to not play in the 2018 bowl game so that I can immediately begin training for the upcoming draft. Thanks to the University of Houston, the entire coaching staff and my teammates for their 100% support — it means a lot to me. To all the fans, thank you for your relentless support. Forever I will be a Coog! Go Coogs!”

Most mocks have Oliver going in the top 10 of the upcoming NFL draft. But the junior thinks anything other than first overall is too late.

“It really gets to me,” Oliver told ESPN in October. “There’s only one thing that really motivates me more than anything about football, that’s being number one. And that comes all the way back from high school, is just my coach telling me do you want me to treat you like a regular guy or do you want me to treat you like the number one guy in the nation? And I told him treat me like the number one guy in the nation. And coming out of high school I was number four (ranked nationally), but I felt like I should have been number one. Now, I feel like I should be number one now. So that’s the only thing that really just drives me, is you say somebody is better than me, I know, in my heart, I don’t think anybody is better than me. So that will really drive me until I convince you that I’m the best, that’s really what drives me.”

After a 2-2 start that included a loss to No. 5 Oklahoma, the Black Knights have won eight straight. Most recently, they knocked off Navy, 17-10, for their third straight win over their rivals.

“I don’t ever want our guys to stop celebrating,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “I promise you, I’ll be celebrating every year if we win this thing because I know how hard it is.”