How to Watch Iowa vs Iowa State Basketball Online Without Cable

In-state rivals the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones will meet on the hardwood for the 72nd time on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Looking to bounce back from a 13-18 campaign in 2017-18, Iowa State hit a snag before their year even began. Head coach Steve Prohm suspended Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley, forwards who were both starting for the Cyclones by last season’s end.

“With Cameron, first and foremost my job is to continue to challenge him to grow,” Prohm said in early November, according to the Des Moines Register. “He’s making some very good strides, but there’s accountability to action when you don’t do good things.

“Him along with Zoran Talley, due to things he’s done that are not up to standards of this program, won’t play until December.”

But the Cyclones hit the ground running, going 6-1 without their third- and fifth-leading scorers on a per-game basis from a year ago (Lard and Talley, respectively), including dominant wins over the Missouri Tigers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the San Diego State Aztecs.

The frontcourt duo returned on Monday and Iowa State bested the North Dakota State Bison, 81-59, for their seventh victory of the season. Talley and Lard came off the bench to combine for 26 minutes.

“I’ve got to get in game shape,” Talley said, according to the Associated Press. “But besides that, I’m just ready to play.”

Last year, Lard led the team in rebounds per game (8.1), blocks per game (2.2), and field-goal percentage (60.1 percent), while scoring 12.6 points per contest.

“We all knew what we had to do in order for this program to be successful, so we all bought in to that,” Lard said, per AP. “With me and Zoran missing those games, they knew that they had to step up and do what they had to do, and that’s what they did. They’re just trying to get that feel for playing with me and Zoran in that rotation.”

They’ll face their toughest test of the season on Thursday against Iowa, ranked No. 18 in the nation.

The Hawkeyes, 6-2, are coming off a 90-68 beatdown at the hands of the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans. MSU big man Nick Ward went 10-of-10 from the field to score 26 points.

“We let them have too many looks on the inside. It’s pretty plain to see,” Iowa forward Tyler Cook said after the defeat, according to STATS LLC. “We’ve got to do a better job of trying to contain those inside guys, regardless of who’s guarding them.”

Iowa leads the all-time series against their in-state rivals 44-27.

“I don’t like Iowa — I don’t think any of us like Iowa,” Cyclones senior guard Nick Weiler-Babb said, per STATS LLC. “It’s a rivalry. I don’t think they like us.”