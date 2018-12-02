How to Watch ‘Life-Size 2’ Online Without Cable

Tyra Banks reprises her role as a doll come to life in Life-Size 2, the sequel to the 2000 Disney classic.

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Freeform. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the movie (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Freeform. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch it live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows and movies available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the movie live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Freeform. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with included cloud DVR.

Preview

While Banks is back to reprise her role as Eve in Life-Size 2, Lindsay Lohan–who starred alongside her in the original–wasn’t able to return for the sequel due to a scheduling conflict with production for her upcoming MTV reality show Lohan Beach House.

Still, while Banks and Lohan won’t appear on screen together in Life-Size 2, Banks did reveal that Lohan will appear in the movie in some way–though it’s unclear if it means an actual cameo or something else.

“There’s something beautiful we do with Lindsay in this movie that’ll speak to die-hard fans,” she said. “I can’t say how, but you will see something!”

Though Lohan’s absence will surely be met with some disappointment from fans of the original, Banks is confident they will still enjoy the sequel.

“I think it’s normal,” she said. “It’s normal to have comfort, particularly with what you know, and the unknown is kind of fearful and kind of scary. [But] when [fans] see this movie, they’re going to be like, ‘Woah, this is a really good movie!’”

Taking the place of Lohan as Banks’ co-star is grown-ish actress Francia Raisa, who plays Grace Manning, the CEO of Marathon Toys, the toy company started by her mother that is famous for making the Eve doll.

Also joining the cast are Gavin Stenhouse (Allegiance, 9-1-1), Shanica Knowles (The Young and the Restless), Hank Chen (The New 30) and Alison Fernandez (Once Upon a Time).

