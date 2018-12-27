Independence Bowl 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Temple vs Duke

The Temple Owls will meet the Duke Blue Devils in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

2018 Independence Bowl Preview

After opening the season 2-3, the Owls finished on a 6-1 run that included a victory over No. 20 Cincinnati. They closed the regular season with a 57-7 drubbing of Connecticut.

Junior wideout Isaiah Wright rushed 18 yards for the first score of the day.

“Previously playing UConn, I never really did what I felt like I should do,” Wright said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “So, coming into this game, I just wanted to make sure I didn’t feel the same way I felt prior.”

On Temple’s next possession, Wright returned a kickoff 99 yards for another touchdown.

“He’s very dynamic,” Owls running back Ryquell Armstead said, according to the Shreveport Times. “Special teams goes a long way in college football — a lot of people don’t understand that. When you start drives on the 20 and you have to work 80 yards down the field, it’s hard to score. Having a guy like Isaiah Wright, who can get you out to the 40, to the 50, the plus-40, it makes the job easier for the quarterback, running back, and offensive coordinator.”

Days after the victory, Georgia Tech hired Temple head coach Geoff Collins to be the Yellow Jackets’ next head coach. Assistant Ed Foley will serve as interim head coach in the Independence Bowl.

Collins is the fourth consecutive Temple head coach to leave for a Power 5 gig.

“While it is always difficult to lose a head coach, it is a testament to what we have built at Temple through our students, our fans, our alumni and our donors that we can continue to have success,” Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement, per AP. “We have a world-class university, strong support staff, excellent facilities, passionate supporters and a very healthy culture and I am confident that there will be great interest in our job yet again.”

The Owls won without starting quarterback Anthony Russo, who was out with an injured hand. It seems he’ll be ready to go for the bowl game.

He’ll face a Duke defense that’s recorded just three interceptions all season. The Blue Devils (7-5) lost their last two games of the regular season by a combined score of 94-13.

They turned the ball over four times in their most recent loss, a 59-7 defeat at the hands of Wake Forest. Junior quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 36 passes for 145 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

“I don’t know if we really had the same intensity, the same fire we’ve played with all season, and I think that made us struggle,” Jones said, according to the Associated Press. “On offense, we couldn’t get in a rhythm. Turnovers put us in bad positions. Just a tough day.”