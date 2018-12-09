Jets vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is a planned matchup of 2018 first-round rookie quarterbacks when Sam Darnold (foot) leads the New York Jets (3-9) into Orchard Park to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-8) in an AFC East battle as Week 14 action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Despite not having much to work with, Allen has impressed with some of his throws this season, but still has a ton of work to do before establishing himself as the Bills’ long-term starter. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is satisfied with the play of his rookie quarterback.

“He’s a competitive player. Tough, strong obviously, has made a lot of plays with his legs over the last two weeks. Can make them with his arm, too. I’m sure there’s a few plays that Josh would like to have back, just like all of us when we don’t come out on top. We’re working each week to try to improve. I think he’s taken steps, he’s getting better.”

Darnold was in a walking boot for weeks and continuously held out by the coaching staff. The plan is to play Darnold on Sunday, although head coach Todd Bowles has been tongue in cheek about establishing the starter days in advance over the past few weeks.

The Jets for dealt a rough blow as linebacker Darron Lee was suspended four games by the NFL this week — the remainder of the season — for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Lee had 74 tackles and three interceptions, and along with Jamal Adams was the bright spot in a Jets defense that showed glimpses of being elite several times.