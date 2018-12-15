Juventus vs Torino Live Stream: How to Watch Turin Derby Online

Torino will host Juventus on Saturday in the 240th meeting between the in-city rivals.

The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch it online without cable, whether you’re in the United States or Italy:

Juventus vs Torino Live Stream in USA: ESPN+

In the United States, The match can be watched live on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new cable-free streaming service from ESPN.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, ESPN+ will also have the match available to be watched on-demand afterwards.

Juventus vs Torino Live Stream in Italy: DAZN

In Italy, the match will be live streamed exclusively on DAZN, which offers a free one-month trial and will also allow you to watch Saturday’s Canelo vs. Rocky fight (live or on-demand). DAZN has three Serie A games every week, in addition to La Liga, Ligue 1, EFL Cup, MLB, boxing and other sports.

You can sign up for a free trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Preview

The two sides from Turin have met in the Derby della Mole 239 times, dating back to 1907. Juventus have come out on top 103 times to Torino’s 73, with with 63 draws. The Bianconeri have been particularly dominant of late — Torino’s 2-1 victory at home in 2015 stands as their only only win in the derby since the end of the 1994-95 season, a span of 26 contests.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been worth every penny of the massive deal he signed with Juventus in July. The 33-year-old has played in all 15 of the side’s Serie A matches, scoring 10 goals and leading the squad to first place and a 14-1-0 record. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently said Ronaldo will sit out one of the side’s post-derby matches.

“Cristiano will miss one of the three games against Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria,” Allegri told reporters, according to Goal.com.

“The derby is important. Torino are doing very well and we must bring continuity to get the result.

“This is the start of the final rush before the mid-season break, so we need the right energies.”

Allegri added that Giorgio Chiellini will start after the veteran defender missed Juventus’ Champions League loss to Young Boys on Wednesday; Juve had already qualified to advance past the group stage.

“In defense, Chiellini will return, Mattia De Sciglio will play on the right and Alex Sandro on the left,” the coach added, per Goal.com.

“My only doubt is between Leo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani [at centre-back].

“Chiellini has improved a lot, right now he is one of the best defenders in the world.”

Torino are 5-7-3 in Serie A play, good for sixth in the standings, and have lost just once in their last 11 leagues matches.

Manager Walter Mazzarri said Toro fans in the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino can make a difference in the clash.

“I hope that tomorrow the whole stadium, not just the Curva Maratona will help us throughout the game,” Mazzarri said in his pre-match Press conference, according to Football Italia.

“In order to bring everything out of ourselves we need something more [from the stands].

“Before the Milan game I said that if they players couldn’t get fired-up for these occasions I’d be worried, and I’ll repeat that to the nth degree.

“We know how much this game means to our fans, they impress that upon the players if they meet them at the supermarket.

“I’d say that we have to channel our energies in the right way, we need to use our legs but also our heads.

“Sometimes you can freeze if you’re too fired up, so it’s down to us to channel the energies of the lads in the right way.”