How to Watch Kansas vs South Dakota Basketball Online

The South Dakota Coyotes will visit the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Kansas vs South Dakota–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Kansas vs South Dakota Preview

If the Coyotes (6-5) are to pull off an upset at Allen Fieldhouse, they’ll have to do it without one of their best players.

Big man Tyler Hagedorn averaged 13 points and 5.9 rebounds a season ago, hitting 39.6 percent of his three-pointers. He earned second-team All-Summit League honors and was named to the 2018-19 preseason all-conference team.

Hagedorn missed South Dakota’s first 11 games of the season with a torn plantar fascia, and the team hoped he’d make his debut against the Jayhawks on Tuesday. But on December 11, the team announced he’d redshirt his senior season.

“After talking it over with Coach (Todd) Lee and my parents, I think it is best that I redshirt this year,” Hagedorn said, according to the Argus Leader. “I am disappointed that I won’t be able to compete with my teammates this year, but will work to be the best teammate I can be. I want to have the best senior season possible. I want to be at 100 percent and I’m not sure when that will be.”

The floor-stretching big man could be eligible to change schools as a graduate transfer next year, but such a move doesn’t appear to be in the offing.

“My goals for next year include leading the Coyotes to the Summit League Championship and to be the best player that I can be,” Hagedorn added. “Additionally, I want to play professionally, and redshirting this year will help achieve my future goal of being a professional basketball player.”

The Jayhawks (9-0) have yet to lose, but they’ve endured their share of close calls, besting No. 10 Michigan State by five, needing overtime to overcome No. 5 Tennessee, pulling away from New Mexico State late in a 63-60 win, and, most recently, edging No. 17 Villanova 74-71 in a rematch of the teams’ Final Four meeting a season ago.

“We watched it for like, a week straight,” Kansas wing Lagerald Vick said after his team’s Saturday victory, according to the Associated Press. “It was definitely hard.”

The senior led the Jayhawks with 29 points, on 9-of-15 shooting.

“This was a good game that allows you to have a quality win, and you play through the experiences that make you better,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, per AP. “But [Villanova coach Jay Wright] would tell you, we’re both going to play in bigger games than this.”

The win snapped Kansas’ three-game losing streak against the Wildcats; the last two losses came in the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks’ previous victory against Villanova came in the Sweet 16 in 2008, during their run to the title.

“We’re still 1-2 against Villanova,” Self said, per AP. “We beat them in the Sweet 16. They beat us in the Elite Eight. They beat us in the Final Four. The game today was nice, but it wasn’t a real game like the others were real games.”