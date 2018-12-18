How to Watch Lakers vs Nets Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets will look for their sixth win in a row when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs Nets Preview

After an eight-game losing streak that seemed to spell the end of Brooklyn’s playoff hopes — breakout wing Caris LeVert went down with a brutal ankle injury in the second game of the stretch — the Nets have snapped off five straight wins. Now they’re two games out of a playoff spot.

“I think we’re really sharing the ball,” Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said following the Nets’ 144-127 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, according to STATS LLC. “Thirty-four assists two games in a row. That’s high level, making the extra pass, good to great, playing with the pass, all the stuff we have been preaching since the beginning and then, obviously, that thing is going in. I would add to that, our drive game. We are an aggressive driving team and that opened stuff up for our shooting.”

The streak features a pair of wins over elite Eastern Conference foes — they edged the Toronto Raptors at home, and handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first home defeat of the season, though Jimmy Butler was not in uniform. On Sunday, the Nets scored the second-most points in a regulation game in franchise history.

“I think just our commitment for wanting to see each other do better,” point guard D’Angelo Russell said, per STATS LLC. “Everybody is aggressive at the appropriate time but still wanting to make that extra pass for the next guy, still having your teammates’ back on the defensive end, that rotation. We’re making those plays.”

On Sunday, LeBron James’ Lakers got blown out in their visit to the Washington Wizards, 128-110.

“We’re a team that’s built on energy and depth,” James said after the loss, per the Associated Press. “We didn’t have either tonight.”

The team’s biggest offseason acquisition shot just 5-of-16 from the field for 13 points. He also turned the ball over four times, to just three assists.

“We have to get some rest,” James said, per STATS LLC. “We have two days so no excuses obviously with the game being on Tuesday. I watched the game before we played. They put up 140 something points, so we have to be ready to defend for 48 minutes.”

The Lakers played the night before, besting the Charlotte Hornets on the road, 128-100, before they traveled to Washington.

“Not a lot of good to take from that other than the lesson of you don’t show up to play in the NBA you will not win,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said, per STATS LLC. “Whether it was a back to back. I don’t know it was. We did not have the proper energy to win an NBA game tonight.”