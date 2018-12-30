Lions vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers (6-8-1) end a horrific season gone wrong when they host the rebuilding Detroit Lions (5-10) in a classic NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field as the 2018 regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

A lot changed for Green Bay this season, including the firing of Mike McCarthy in-season. Up until this year, McCarthy, shockingly, had been the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach after Bill Belichick.

Green Bay promoted Joe Philbin to the role of interim head coach to finish the season. Philbin, previously the offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2007-11 before leaving to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15, used his previous familiarity with Aaron Rodgers and experience as an assistant coach and lead man to help the Packers navigate through the remainder of this season.

Philbin told reporters during the week:

“The reality of it is some of these guys may never see each other the rest of their natural lives on Earth because things change in the National Football League, regardless of the win-loss record you had that particular year. So just basically, let’s enjoy the week. And really, they’ll never regret finishing the season strong. I said, ‘Guys, five years from now, you’re not probably going to remember the score of the Jets game. But you’ll remember the feelings you had in the locker room. “It didn’t matter what the team’s record was. It’s still an awesome opportunity to go out there and compete and play in the National Football League. And to do it for the Green Bay Packers is, it’s about as good as it gets.”

Rumors are circulating that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be a candidate for the vacancy. McDaniels was a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching vacancy last offseason before backing out — the Colts eventually hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich instead.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, top five in the league in receiving, draws the questionable tag with a knee injury. Randall Cobb (concussion) has been cleared to play.

The Lions have their own star receiver questionable as well. Kenny Golladay, who broke out in his second season despite a team that has struggled to the five-win mark, is questionable for the finale with a chest injury.