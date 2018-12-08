Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

A struggling Chelsea side will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League matchup on Saturday.

For those in the United States, the match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Chelsea are coming off a Wednesday upset at the hands of the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was Chelsea’s second loss in their last three Premier League matches, having lost to Tottenham Hotspur on November 24. They’re 9-4-2.

In his first season at the helm of the London club, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri hopes he’ll have as long a leash to set up his system as Pep Guardiola had with Man City.

“I don’t know [if I will get time],” Sarri said, according to ESPN. “You’ll have to ask the club. I don’t know what to answer. I don’t know. But you have to hope that … what happens if Guardiola had no time in City? Maybe the best team in the world wasn’t City in the last year.

“I don’t know. It’s not my problem. My problem is to improve my players, to solve the situation, to solve problems, to try to gain a lot of points. Then there is the club that will decide what is better for them.”

After Guardiola’s first season in England, Man City overhauled their roster in the 2017 offseason, spending over £200 million to bring in five players before dropping another £58.5 million for Aymeric Laporte in January.

Sarri doesn’t imagine such drastic personnel changes are necessary for Chelsea, however.

“We need to work, we need to improve, we need to understand very well the style of playing,” Sarri said, per ESPN. “We need to change the mentality, not because the old mentality was bad. But it’s not suitable with the new way of playing.

“Then, after all this, maybe you do need one player. But the market is really very important when you understand that you need only one player in one position for changing the team. But you cannot think that you can buy 11 new players without problems. If you do, the problems will be the same.

“You have to create a new mentality and a new style of playing. We need to improve. We need to arrive at 95 percent of our potential. And then we can get the last five percent with a new player. With a new player, not 11 new players.”

Manchester City sit atop the Premier League, unbeaten in 15 league matches.

“Tomorrow is another huge demanding test for us,” Guardiola said, per BBC.com. “How will they react after losing? I can imagine how intense, committed they will be.

“I have been to Stamford Bridge many times and I have won once, last season; always I lose there. They are a good side, a really good team. When you see the XI and the people on the bench, they are a real contender.”