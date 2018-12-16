Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Saturday to take on Liverpool as the Reds look to take first place in the Premier League.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool are undefeated in manager Jurgen Klopp’s third full season in charge. At 13-3-0, a victory over Manchester United would put them one point ahead of Manchester City for first place in the Premier League. They’re presently 16 points ahead of sixth-place Man U.

Still, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho warned Klopp that success is measured in hardware — Klopp hasn’t secured any since taking over during the 2015-16 season.

“I think trophies matter,” Mourinho said, according to ESPN.

“It matters, especially when you have the potential to fight for trophies and especially when you clearly say the objective is to win the trophy.

“I think sometimes to just say it is not very intelligent but when you have the potential, you have nothing to hide, you know from day one your potential and your desire.

“To say we want to win, everyone can say that but another thing is to say the potential in a way you have but I think Jurgen said already they want to win the Premier League, that is their objective.”

Klopp led Liverpool to the the League Cup and UEFA Europa League finals in 2016, and the Champions League final in 2018. They lost in all three.

“Do I have to? Do I have to win it? That might be what people remember but what I have to do is make the best of the things the club is offering me, that is what I believe in,” Klopp said in response to Mourinho’s comments, according to Goal.com.

“If people say the Champions League campaign last season was not a success because we didn’t win the final then I cannot change that. Was it the most successful? No, but the ride was brilliant. I enjoyed it a lot.

“Going to the final was fantastic but in life — in all departments of life, including your job — if only the best counts and effort doesn’t count then life is sh*t.”

If United’s to pull off an upset in their visit to Anfield, they’ll have to do it shorthanded.

Victor Lindelof and Alexis Sanchez won’t be available due to injury. Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, and Anthony Martial are all questionable.

“The latest is to tell you that in Valencia only [David] De Gea and [Nemanja] Matic were available to play and didn’t travel by decision,” Mourinho added, per ESPN.

“Apart from that the players that didn’t travel they were not fit to play in Valencia, all of them they had injuries and they were not ready.

“All of them didn’t train [on Thursday] and [on Friday] there will be a little — I don’t want to say test — but a little introduction to training to see the answer.

“But for sure, I hope — it is better not to say for sure — I hope some will be available but for sure some will not be available.”