How to Watch Miami vs Penn Basketball Online Without Cable

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss and a second straight defeat to an Ivy League foe when they visit the Penn Quakers on Tuesday night.

Preview

Miami rattled off five wins to open their season before suffering a trio of narrow defeats: an 83-81 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates; a 57-54 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights; and, most recently, a 77-73 defeat at the paws of the Yale Bulldogs.

Yale erased a 15-point deficit in the second half. They took their first lead since the opening period with 1:32 remaining.

“Our guys are probably frustrated and disappointed with the way they finished the game,” Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga said after the loss, according to the Associated Press.

His team shot just 30 percent from the field in the second half.

“We played a very good first half,” Larranaga added. “But we were just not in sync offensively the second half. I wish I knew why.”

Yale guard Miye Oni, who led all scorers with 29 points, indicated that Miami’s offense had become predictable by the second period.

“It was a wonderful game,” Oni told AP. “When you’re into it, you just know if you do the right things you can win. They started running the same sets over and over. We knew what they were going to do. We just toughened up and got stops at the end.”

The Quakers are 6-2. After losing to the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats and the Oregon State Beavers in the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands, they beat a pair of scheduled cupcakes, crushing the Stockton Ospreys of Division III and the Delaware State Hornets, the worst Division I team in the nation according to KenPom.com.

“We don’t like to take anyone lightly. We try to approach each game with the same mentality and that is worried about our principles … no matter who it is,” senior forward Max Rothschild told The Daily Pennsylvanian. “Whether we play Stockton, whether we play Delaware State or we play Villanova. It doesn’t matter who we play, we just try to stick to our principles.”

Penn lost guard Ryan Betley, their leading scorer from a season ago, to a ruptured patella tendon in their season opener. He’s expected to miss the entire season.

But junior guard Devon Goodman has stepped up in Betley’s absence, leading the Quakers with 15.3 points per contest. He scored just 3.8 points per game in 2017-18.

“[Goodman’s] ability to get by the defender has always been there, but now he’s almost a 40 percent three-point shooter, so the opponent has to pick his poison,” head coach Steve Donahue told The Daily Pennsylvanian. “With his outside game that way it is, it has created so much more offense — not just for him, but also for his teammates.”