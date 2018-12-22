How to Watch Michigan vs Air Force Basketball Online

The Michigan Wolverines will host the Air Force Falcons at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Big Ten Network and the Big Ten Network “Extra Game channels” (the latter will televise extra games when there are overlapping ones on BTN at the same time) are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the Big Ten Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

BTN2Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Big Ten website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the BTN2Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch on the BTN digital platforms.

Michigan vs Air Force Preview

The No. 4 Wolverines have yet to lose this season. Most recently, they bested Western Michigan, 70-62, but struggled to put their in-state foes away following a week-long layoff.

“We tried to get back to some basics during this time,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said, according to STATS LLC. “We felt that Western Michigan deserves a lot of credit in the way they played us and how well they played. We had to get back to playing with the edge that we played with earlier in the year. I think we have done that the past couple of days in practice.”

The Wolverines didn’t hold a lead until Charles Matthews hit a buzzer-beating layup to put his side up 30-28 at halftime.

“We needed to get through something like that,” Beilein said, according to the Associated Press. “When things aren’t going well and you’re about to get upset, you need resiliency.”

The head coach compared his team’s Saturday foes to Holy Cross, who held a 24-18 lead over Michigan at halftime when the teams met on November 10. The Wolverines dominated in the second half to win 56-37.

“Same style,” Beilein said of the two programs, per STATS LLC. “Air Force is a bigger team with a little bit more experience and a real challenge for us. I know it made us a better team playing Holy Cross, and playing Air Force is going to make us a better team, and hopefully it does with a victory.”

Saturday will mark the first game in two weeks for the Falcons, who fell to Army on December 8 despite holding a 17-point lead at halftime.

“You see their eyes get bigger,” Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich said of his players’ most recent late-game performance, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. “You see their hands get a little less confident catching and shooting.”

Army committed just six turnovers — none in the second half — and claimed a 23-3 advantage in points off turnovers as a result.

“This is how I explain the second half — we got complacent,” Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie said, according to the Gazette. “We were okay with a 17-point lead. We lost that drive, that fire that we came out on the court with at the beginning.”

The junior scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, a mark that hadn’t been reached by an Air Force player in 18 years.

“We’ve got to move forward,” Scottie added. “We’ve got to look our (at) mistakes, fix them and grow from them. We can be a good team, there’s no doubt about that. I think everybody else sees that we can be a good team. We’re right there. We’ve just got to figure out what is it that’s going to push us over to get there. That win tonight probably would have been the best thing that could have pushed us there. But obviously we had some slip-ups and Army toughed it out and came out with the win.”