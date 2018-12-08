How to Watch Michigan State vs Florida Basketball Online for Free

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans will take a break from conference play to visit the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena on Saturday.

Preview

The Spartans are 7-2, having defeated the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday night to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play.

“Well, I’ve got to admit, a shocking game for me,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the 90-68 victory, according to The State News. “I thought both teams started out kind of sloppy, we both looked tired I thought. Now they (Iowa) had to bounce back from a tough loss at home. We’ve just been on that brutal road schedule, it didn’t seem like a lot of things were going well. Kenny (Goins) was struggling early and then we got our break on them a little bit. Started getting the ball inside, and that made a big big difference.”

Big man Nick Ward proved to be too much for the Iowa frontline, hitting all 10 of his field goals.

“He’s real physical down there and they were getting him on the high-low,” Iowa center Luka Garza said of Ward, according to the Associated Press.

The 6’9″, 245-pound junior finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of blocks in the 90-68 victory.

“We’ve been working on it all season,” Ward told AP of the high-low offense. “Since the Syracuse game, we’ve done that every day.”

The Spartans big man struggled from the free-throw line, going 6-of-11 from the stripe. He’s a 61.6 percent shooter from the line in his career.

“There’s not a lot I can yell at him about,” Izzo said, per AP. “He did miss some free throws.”

Goins, a senior forward, told The State News the 22-point drubbing was a statement win.

“I think we really made a statement with just the overall score,” Goins said. “As far as the Big Ten goes, you’ve got to win all of your home games if you’re going to ultimately win the Big Ten, and that’s always been our end goal. So, it’s a step in the right direction, we’ve just got to keep going.”

The Gators got off to a 3-3 start on the season, but they’ve won two in a row: a 98-66 beatdown of the North Florida Ospreys and a 66-56 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

“When we’re not making shots, we just have to make up for it on the defensive end,” senior guard KeVaughn Allen said after the win in MSG, according to FloridaGators.com. “We just have to keep playing and eventually the shots will fall.”

UF head coach Mike White adjusted his squad’s defense late in the first half, going to a 1-3-1 zone, which proved to stifle the Mountaineers.

“We haven’t played a lot of it,” White said of the defensive scheme, per FloridaGators.com. “We’ve worked on it a lot this fall and a little bit in the summer. We got off to a pretty good start just by getting a couple stops, and we just rode it. I didn’t envision playing it that much coming into the game.”