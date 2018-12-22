How to Watch Nebraska vs Cal State Fullerton Basketball Online

The Cal State Fullerton Titans will visit the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday.

Nebraska vs Cal State Fullerton Preview

The Cornhuskers (9-2) enter the matchup on a two-game winning streak. They thrashed in-state rivals Creighton, 94-75, then ran former conference foes Oklahoma State off the floor at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Sunday, 79-56.

Droves of Cornhuskers fans made the 200-mile trip, outnumbering Cowboys fans nine-to-one, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“I was really happy to bring the team up to such a strong fan base, and the fans were just awesome,” Cornhuskers head coach Tim Miles said, per the Journal Star. “And I’m sure there’s a lot that weren’t Pinnacle Bank Arena people — they’re locals or Nebraskans or Iowans or whatever that love Nebraska, and it was really a lot of fun.”

After taking a 32-30 lead into the half, the Cornhuskers held Oklahoma State to 26 second-half points; the Cowboys shot 0-of-9 from deep in the back half.

“The second-half defense, I thought, was just really good. And sometimes, with Oklahoma State and the way they play so physical, you have to run to that fight,” Miles told the Journal Star. “And we didn’t. We kind of warmed to the fight, took a look at our blood, then were like, ‘Eh, OK. We’ll fight.’

“I thought that was really good and you could see that in the second half with how well we played defense.”

Senior guard and top scorer James Palmer led the way with 29 points. Sophomore guard Allen Hill, who was in the hospital with a stomach virus a day earlier, came off the bench to score 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

“Extremely proud of Tom,” senior forward Isaac Copeland said, per the Journal Star. “Coming off the Creighton game and he was getting sick, I was like, ‘Man, he’s on a good roll right now and he’s got to keep it going.'”

Copeland scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Titans (3-8) are led by a pair of senior guards from opposite ends of the country. Kyle Allman, out of Brooklyn, New York, averages a team-high 18.3 points and hits 2.1 three-pointers per game. His backcourt mate Khalil Ahmad, from Corona, California, scores 17.6 points per contest, and sinks 1.9 threes.

A season ago, Allman was named the Big West Tournament’s Most Valuable Player as the Titans claimed the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“I give him a lot of credit for what our program has become just because of his work ethic and his ability to put in the extra work and galvanize the other guys and challenge the other guys to do that,” Cal State Fullerton head coach said of Allman, according to the Daily Titan. “I think it says a tremendous amount about who he is as a young man.”