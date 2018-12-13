Netflix New Releases: What’s New This Month

Netflix has already released the January lineup for the streaming service, and the new year is chock-full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries, including titles like Guillermo del Toro’s masterful and darkly classic “Pan’s Labyrinth,” the “Indiana Jones” movies and many more.

For those who love the classic 90’s and early 2000’s films, you’ll have original “The Mummy” films to look forward to, as well as “Pulp Fiction,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and an old horror favorite – “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

“Across the Universe” is a great film for those who love the Beatles and musicals, and if you are a history buff interested in Holocaust films, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” is beautiful and haunting.

A documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival will also air on January 18, as well as a documentary on conversations with serial killer Ted Bundy. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January:

January 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Comedians of the World

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

January 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

When Heroes Fly

January 11

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

January 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 16

American Gangster

January 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

January 21

Justice

January 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2

January 27

Z Nation: Season 5

January 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Also coming soon: Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2 (a Netflix original)

