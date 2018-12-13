Netflix New Releases: What’s New This Month

Netflix has already released the January lineup for the streaming service, and the new year is chock-full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries, including titles like Guillermo del Toro’s masterful and darkly classic “Pan’s Labyrinth,” the “Indiana Jones” movies and many more.
For those who love the classic 90’s and early 2000’s films, you’ll have original “The Mummy” films to look forward to, as well as “Pulp Fiction,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and an old horror favorite – “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”
“Across the Universe” is a great film for those who love the Beatles and musicals, and if you are a history buff interested in Holocaust films, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” is beautiful and haunting.
A documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival will also air on January 18, as well as a documentary on conversations with serial killer Ted Bundy. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January:
January 1
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- Comedians of the World
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
January 2
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4
- And Breathe Normally
- Call My Agent!: Season 3
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
January 9
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10
- When Heroes Fly
January 11
- Friends from College: Season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
January 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16
- American Gangster
January 17
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5
- IO
- Soni
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
January 21
- Justice
January 24
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Polar
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2
January 27
- Z Nation: Season 5
January 29
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30
- Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles 2
Also coming soon: Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2 (a Netflix original)
