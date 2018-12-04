Notre Dame vs Oklahoma Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night in a battle of unranked 6-1 teams.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

After dropping their lone matchup with a ranked team this season — a 78-58 beatdown at the hands of the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers — the Sooners have won two straight.

In their last tilt, on November 27, they stifled the North Texas Mean Green for a 73-57 victory.

“When we defend like that and we have that stretch in the second half where we lock in defensively and stop, score, stop, score — I don’t know if there’s too many teams in the country that can play 40 minutes with us,” said guard Miles Reynolds, according to the Associated Press.

The senior came off the bench to lead his side in scoring, with 17 points.

Oklahoma big man Jamuni McNeace came up with two blocks, and he consistently forced Mean Green would-be scorers to adjust their shots in the paint.

“It’s huge,” Reynolds said of McNeace’s rim protection. “It allows us to put a little extra pressure on the guards. Every time it’s in the other guard’s head that when they get to the rim, they’re going to have to finish over some length at the rim.”

Oklahoma held their opponents to just 27.5 percent shooting.

“Give them credit,” North Texas head coach Grant McCasland said, per AP. “When they needed to separate themselves, they did. We weren’t prepared to take that kind of physicality at the rim for 40 minutes.”

The Fighting Irish have claimed victory in four straight, but they have yet to face a ranked opponent; Notre Dame’s lone loss came against the Radford Highlanders.

On Tuesday, they narrowly escaped a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini with a 76-74 win. A clean three-point look for Illinois guard Trent Frazier rimmed out in the closing seconds to seal it for Notre Dame.

“When it’s in the air, I’m thinking to myself if that goes in and we lose, I’ve got a lot of psyches to deal with, because we played really hard,” Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey said, according to the Associated Press. “We were grinding against a hard style of play. So to escape, we’ll take it.”

Notre Dame big man Juwan Durham came off the bench to score 10 points, grab four rebounds, and block five shots in a season-high 17 minutes.

The sophomore sat out last season after transferring from the University of Connecticut.

“He changes stuff,” Brey said of Durham, per AP. “I thought it was interesting to see him develop before our very eyes, where our team got so confident (in him) they were throwing it to him in the post. That’s new.”