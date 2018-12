Panthers vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints (13-2) have clinched home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and they prepare to host the banged-up Carolina Panthers (6-9) in a NFC South matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

The Saints defense came up big last week, forcing a fumble by Juju Smith-Schuster in a 31-28 overtime home victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put the black and yellow’s season on life support. New Orleans’ offensive performances over the second half of the season have significantly slowed down while head coach Sean Payton has utilized Mark Ingram in a tandem with Alvin Kamara more. The defense has responded by matching the offense.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater, who New Orleans traded for during the preseason, will earn the start on Sunday. His first in over two years. As the team’s leader, Drew Brees is rallying his troops around Bridgewater and the idea of avenging last season’s disappointing Divisional Round playoff loss heading into January.

“You want to be the best that you can be when the playoffs arrive. I don’t think we’re worried about killing momentum or anything else because we’re not goofing around at practice. I mean, we’re taking practice serious, guys are getting the work done we need to get done. We’re going through the process, we’re going through our routine and preparing ourselves to play.”

Since starting 6-2, the Panthers have lost seven straight games, putting the future of head coach Ron Rivera and other players in serious doubt. The primary cause to the Panthers’ steep and sudden tailspin lies in the right shoulder of Cam Newton.

For weeks it was noticeable Cam was hiding, or attempting to disguise a serious shoulder injury by fighting through the pain. His on-field play was clearly hampered, and the organization finally made the move last week to shut him down which is now for the remainder of the season.

Panthers stud defensive tackle Kawaan Short will also be out for the team’s season finale. Short (calf) was one of the league’s best interior run defenders this year, and although it isn’t likely Ingram and Kamara play much, is still a blow to the Carolina defense looking to avoid a goose egg in the win column for the second half of the 2018 season.