How to Watch Notre Dame vs Purdue Basketball Online Without Cable

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Purdue vs Notre Dame Preview

After opening their season 4-0, the Boilermakers have dropped four of their last six matchups. Most recently they fell to the Texas Longhorns, 72-68.

Purdue won on the offensive glass (nine to four) and in the turnover department (six to 15), but shot just 41.5 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep.

“We have to get a balance with things,” Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter said, according to the Purdue Exponent. “We didn’t get to the free throw line enough today. We need to get to the free throw line whether we are driving the basketball, but to get into the bonus. If you never get into the bonus in a game it’s hard to generate a lot of points.”

Big man Matt Haarms was one of only two Boilermakers to finish in double figures.

“If you come right at them, get some good contests, they might be less comfortable taking them later,” big man Matt Haarms said after the defeat, according to the Journal & Courier. “We’re giving them some open threes and the basket just gets bigger and bigger if you hit two. Taking that third one is a piece of cake.”

Junior guard Carsen Edwards tied his career high with 40 points.

“He just got into a rhythm — he’s a good player,” Painter said, per the Exponent. “Against Maryland he was 4 for 15, but he was 9 for 9 from the line. I thought he let the game come to him but some just didn’t go down for him.

“But tonight hitting seven threes and eight twos, just having a balance to his game (by) getting to the rim or hitting the three. He’s a good player, obviously.”

Edwards is averaging 25.5 points and 3.8 assists per game on the year.

The Fighting Irish won six of their first seven games, but have lost twice since, at home to the Oklahoma Sooners, 85-80, then on the road against the UCLA Bruins, 65-62.

They haven’t shot well — their field-goal percentage of 41.3 is 302nd in the nation (out of 353), and their 31.2 percent mark from deep is 272nd — but the squad is fourth-best in the nation at limiting turnovers, at just 9.3 per contest.

“We took some big punches on the road,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said after the team’s most recent defeat, according to the South Bend Tribune. “Loved that we gave ourselves chances to win. Gotta give credit to UCLA. They made some big plays at key times. … It stings like heck, but I think we got better this week. We don’t have a win to show for it.”