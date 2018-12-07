QBE Shootout 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Greg Norman will host the 30th iteration of the QBE Shootout this weekend at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Coverage of the 2018 QBE Shootout will be broadcast across the Golf Channel (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) and NBC (Saturday & Sunday). You can find the broadcast schedule here. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of both the Golf Channel and NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here) are two of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch coverage of the tournament up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, while the Golf Channel is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both right here, and you can then watch the tournament live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The unofficial money event on the PGA Tour involves teams of two playing three rounds: The first is a scramble, also known as best shot, the second is greensomes, otherwise known as Scottish Foursomes, and the third is better ball, or fourball.

The duo of Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair won last year’s QBE Shootout. An O’Hair eagle on the par-5 17th hole all but sealed victory on the final day.

“Walking to 17 tee, Steve said, ‘A 3 would go a long way right now,’” O’Hair said, according to Golf.com.

They each won $410,000 for coming out atop a 12-team field.

Stricker said of O’Hair: “He played great today. He hit a great shot on 17. That’s the stuff you need to do to win a tournament, and Sean pulled it off.”

Stricker and O’Hair had won the event previously, but not as teammates. Stricker and Jerry Kelly won it in 2009; O’Hair did it with Kenny Perry in 2012.

“This is always a great event to finish the year off with, and to pull this off is special,” O’Hair said, per Golf.com. “But to do it with Steve is even that much better for me. I’m a golf geek, so he’s a friend of mine, but still it’s kind of hard not to look at him and kind of put him a little bit up on a pedestal.”

Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry came in second in 2017, followed by Pat Perez and Brian Harman. Three pairs tied for fourth, including Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson. Thompson was the only LPGA Tour player at the event last year. She’ll again be the LPGA Tour’s lone representative in 2018, partnering once more with Finau.

The 23-year-old Thompson is the top-ranked American on the LPGA Tour, and fifth overall.

Two weeks ago, near the end of what she described as an “up-and-down year,” she won the CME Group Tour Championship by four strokes.

“I’ve really just been working on my game the last few months, and it’s been coming around,” Thompson said, according to the Naples Daily News. “I knew it was very close, so having the win at CME was a huge sign for me that just my hard work was paying off.”

Luke Donald will partner with Andrew Landry. Due to a lower back injury, Donald hasn’t played a PGA Tour event since he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in April.

“The state of the game is unknown,” Donald told PGATour.com. “We’ll see. I’ve been able to work hard the last couple months with no pain. I’ve certainly been putting in the time, but to bring it from your home course out here into a competitive situation, we’ll see how it goes.”