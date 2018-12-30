Raiders vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A longtime AFC West rivalry is restored when Jon Gruden leads the Oakland Raiders (4-11) into Arrowhead Stadium to try and play spoiler when the black and silver take on Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) as the 2018 NFL regular season concludes with Week 17 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Kansas City has been atop the AFC all season. The Chiefs are attempting to go wire to wire — with a victory, they secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. With a loss and New England win, Kansas City would fall to the No. 2 seed, and potentially further should the Los Angeles Chargers win as well.

Patrick Mahomes right now is the likely 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player. With a strong performance on Sunday to add to his 4,816 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, Mahomes can lock up the award and more for the Chiefs.

Safety Eric Berry who recently returned to Kansas City’s defense is listed as questionable for Sunday with a heel injury. Berry didn’t practice on Friday, but that may because the team is approaching the situation with caution. If the Chiefs are likely to make any noise in the postseason, they will need Berry healthy to help ease the burden on a secondary that has been torched all season long.

Although the Raiders have nothing play for, Gruden has done a good job playing spoiler and rallying the team in the last few weeks. Wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos have given the team confidence despite only four victories.

“It’s our archrivals and we want to win just like everybody else. Just because we’re not going to the playoffs doesn’t mean we’re going to go out there and pack it in. We want to win. We want to play hard. We’ve got guys playing for jobs and we got a strong desire to compete and a real will to win here.”

When these two teams met in November, tight end Travis Kelce put in a career performance with 12 receptions, 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Oakland’s defense would like to slow down Kelce, but that may come at a price, namely forcing Tyreek Hill, who was awful the first time these two teams played each other, to become the focal point of the gameplan for Sunday.